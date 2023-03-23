ROTONDA — During a recent Englewood Community Health Action Team meeting, Bill Specht discussed a series beginning Friday about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia.
The free series begins 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in Rotonda. After breakfast, an hourlong program starts at 9 a.m. features Lisa Genest Fink with the Alzheimer’s Association, and a private health care advocate for Memory Care Solutions.
Specht said Genest Fink approached him to offer the program for anyone who needs information, has questions, or is a caregiver who needs help with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“The National Alzheimer’s Association has found the best turnouts and success in meeting with people one on one is by working through churches,” Specht said.
Specht is a Fellowship Church volunteer who leads the Celebrate Recovery group at the church.
“Memory care information is needed in our community,” he said. “My mom had dementia for a number of years so this is something dear to my heart. People need help with this.”
Friday’s meeting is learning the basic differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia stages, risk factors, research and the U.S. Food And Drug Administration-approved treatments.
The next session is 8:30 a.m. March 31. The topic is knowing the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
Genest Fink will teach participants how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and the benefit of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessment for the diagnostic process in Alzheimer Association resources.
On April 7, Genest Fink will teach healthy living for your brain and body.
“It is a research in the area of physical health and exercise,” Specht said.
There will be discussion and review of hands-on tools to help incorporate key recommendations into a plan for self-care and healthy aging.
For more information, call Specht at 503-508-4314.
