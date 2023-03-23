Bill Specht

ROTONDA — During a recent Englewood Community Health Action Team meeting, Bill Specht discussed a series beginning Friday about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The free series begins 8:30 a.m. Friday at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in Rotonda. After breakfast, an hourlong program starts at 9 a.m. features Lisa Genest Fink with the Alzheimer’s Association, and a private health care advocate for Memory Care Solutions.


