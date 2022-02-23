BOCA GRANDE — Amateur radio operators took to the beach for their recent Field Day annual gathering.
The Englewood Amateur Radio Club set up several portable radio stations outdoors at the Gasparilla Island State Park, near the lighthouse in Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island on Jan. 22.
Operating off-the-grid with a generator and battery power, the club members made 94 contacts with 19 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, and also some in Canada. They also communicated with satellites going overhead that relayed their signals to other parts of the United States.
This was part of the Winter Field Day activity across the country with other stations demonstrating the ability to set up portable stations even in freezing winter weather. The idea is to enhance communications skills necessary when disaster strikes. When telephone communication and power lines are down, radio still works. For more information, visit www.winterfieldday.com.
Many local, licensed radio amateurs participated in the set-up, operation, and disassembly of the radio stations, including Jim Nelson (W4AII), Michael Reid, (N3MR), Doug Vancerlaan (K8RFT), Bill Reed (K7WWR), Bill Dolan (W2CWL), Doug Frazier (KE5ODR), Ken Blackshaw (W1NQT), Jim Sanford (K8ZZU), and John Babbitt (K2GQG).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.