SARASOTA — The first item on this week's Sarasota County Commission consent agenda was a request to authorize the advertising for a public hearing.
But to six citizen activists it was another example of the County Commission attempting to limit citizens’ input on county government.
The item in question was a request from the Charter Review Board for a special election to consider two amendments to the county charter.
Those amendments, which were considered and adopted by the Charter Review Board in October 2020, would make it more difficult for citizens can change the charter.
Currently, citizens can propose an amendment to the charter by a petition that must be signed by at least 10% of the number of registered voters in Sarasota County.
The change proposed by the Charter Review Board would make the petition process tougher by requiring that the petition be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district instead of 10% countywide.
The proposed amendment also adds requirements regarding the form of the petition, a legal sufficiency review, a fiscal impact statement, and a personal appearance before the Charter Review Board to present the petition.
The second amendment would provide that any proposed charter amendments not conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter itself.
While Commissioner Nancy Detert pulled the item from the consent agenda to ask a question about the legality of the fiscal impact statement being on the ballot, no other commissioner had questions or comments, including about why the proposals were coming forward a year and a half after the Charter Review Board approved them.
With no further discussion, the authorization to advertise was unanimously approved.
Alexandra Coe, a member of the Charter Review Board, took issue with the proposals passed by her board.
“The people of Sarasota County elected me to increase their access to government,” Coe said during open to the public. “The amendments do exactly the opposite.”
“I really want a government that reflects the will of the people. This makes it more difficult for people to have a voice in local government,” added Donna Cubit-Swoyer.
According to a county memo, the public hearing regarding the special election for the two proposals from the Charter Review Board will take place on July 12.
