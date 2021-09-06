NORTH PORT — Boy Scout Troop 254 has a new home base and new opportunities to work with American Legion Post 254 members on joint projects.
On Sunday, Troop 254's Scout leader placed the troop's flag next to those at the American Legion Post 254 post, 6648 Taneytown St. in North Port Estates, during a flag dedication and presentation ceremony for the Scouts.
"I dedicate these colors to the purposes of our troop, post, community, state and nation, and with them I dedicate this troop to faithful service to our nation, the ideals and purposes of the Boy Scouts of America and of the American Legion, our people and our flag," Scout Master Ron Westrom said. "Above the trefoil (on the flag) is the post name which binds us together and says we also support the ideals of the American Legion and are now part of the American Legion Post 254 family."
The Scouts were Troop 832 but transitioned into Troop 254 to have the same name as the post. Currently there are eight members, from sixth grade to 18 years old.
"We met at Imagine School, but after COVID hit, we started to fall apart a little bit," Westrom said. "It was harder to have weekly meetings and do a lot of things together. When the American Legion invited us to meet here, we were very excited. We were able to bring together troops 257 and 832 to create one new Troop 254."
Christopher Ragusa, a 37-year U.S. Navy vet and Eagle Scout Class of 1982, who is the American Legion Department of Florida Scouting chair, spoke about the new partnership.
"Just as many of those present swore an oath of allegiance to defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic, Post Scouts of America mission of preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them values of the Scout oath and law," Ragusa said. "The Boy Scouts of America was granted a Congressional Charter in 1916 to promote, through organization and cooperation with other agencies, the ability for boys to do things for themselves and others, to train them in Scoutcraft, and to teach them patriotism, courage, self-reliance, and kindred virtues."
Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young men and women have participated in BSA's youth programs, he said.
Scouts Danny Wilmer, 11, Kolton Kozlowski, 11, Nigel Middleton, 11, Wesley Westrom, 11, and Liam Mills, 11, were welcomed and given challenge coins after the Scout flag was placed in a row near the American Legion, Sons Riding group and American Legion Auxiliary and American flag.
American Legion past post commander Sam Taylor is excited about having Scouts at the post.
"We are going to give them an area in the back to meet," he said. "They can build a fire pit and use our back lot for camping. It will give them a safe area for their events."
Scout members are headed to Camp Flying Eagle in Bradenton to earn two merit badges this month.
Liam Mills, 11, says he's ready for more Scouting activities.
"I have been in Boy Scouts since I was 9," he said. "One of my favorite things to do is go camping. We also play a lot of games. It's fun."
For more information on the program email: troop254florida@gmail.com
