PORT CHARLOTTE — As they were commemorating the events that happened 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the veterans of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home learned that people in the community know and care about them.
AMVETS Post 777, Sons of AMVETS and ladies auxiliary in Englewood donated $600 to the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund. The Daughters of the American Revolution contributed a $100 check as well.
“It was very generous of both groups,” said Knaub, president of the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund’s board of directors, a nonprofit focused on enhancing the quality of life for senior veterans at the nursing facility.
The state-run home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, has 120 beds offering long-term care, and is also designed to welcome veteran residents with dementia.
The Doug Jacobson Residents Fund is a local non profit managed by a volunteer board of directors whose mission is to provide funds for services, activities, and equipment for veterans who reside at the state-run nursing home.
Elizabeth Bastian, DAR committee chair for service to veterans in Fort Myers, said she drove to the nursing home to deliver the $100 check and nine patriotic no-sew lap blankets to nine female veterans who live there.
The home is one of nine veteran nursing homes in the state. The Port Charlotte facility’s coverage area is from Naples to Sarasota.
“We thought these would be a nice gift for our female veterans, we like to take care of them,” Bastian said. “I don’t mind driving here. One of our members is a teacher. Her students colored cards for the veterans.”
Knaub said the two donations go into the residents fund that pays for cards, craft kits, internet, Direct TV, wifi, specialized medical equipment and personal supplies that are not provided by the state.
“Sometimes the state will buy something and it wears out long before its lifecycle,” Knaub said.
Knaub said this is why the fund operates independently of the veterans home, but works in conjunction with it to directly help residents. The nonprofit doesn’t do admissions or intake only fundraising.
The group’s annual budget is about $25,000 a year.
The nonprofit also donates for Honor Flights for the veterans, sponsors a community-wide Veterans Day celebration, buys Christmas gifts, virtual glasses and computers.
“We will be coming back with another check for the Christmas festivities for the residents,” said Bill Bond, president of the AMVETS Chapter 777, which is in Englewood.
Pam Fisher, activity director at the center, said there’s several items that would be helpful for veterans this holiday including slippers, soap, shampoo, electric shavers, shaving cream, puzzle books, craft sets, canvas, acrylic paint, handwritten cards and body lotion.
“We promise to bring as many slippers in as many sizes as possible,” said Terry Corson, AMVETS 777 first vice commander. “We know they are needed, we are on it.”
Fisher thanked the group, adding there never seems to be enough slippers at the center, but they have plenty of socks.
“Something else the residents love but we don’t offer now are once a month art classes,” she said.
The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood, sponsored an Angel Tree for veterans at the home. The vets asked for items which were put on a tag on the tree. Donations are welcome there until Dec. 18.
For more information about admissions, art and the nursing facility, visit floridavets.org or call 941-613-0919.
For more information on donations, visit doug jacobsonresidentsfund.org or call Knaub at 941-979-5021.
