AMVETS Riders were recognized recently by the national organization. They include, from left, Riders president Ron Berthold, road captain Gerald Lawson in top hat, post commander and Riders chaplain Bill Bond, Riders first vice president and ladies auxiliary presidentTina Bond, Riders second vice president and Sons of AMVETS president Ric Malloy, and new member Bob Vickery.
AMVETS Post 777 Ladies Auxiliary members present electric shavers and shaving equipment to veterans at the Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home. Pictured are, from left, Linda Kelly, Pam Fisher, Pat Johnson and Diana Losier.
ENGLEWOOD — AMVETS Chapter 777 continues to make national news.
The chapter, at 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood, has been one of the fastest-growing in the United States for the past few years.
In August, its Riders Chapter 777 was presented the Quality Chapter Membership Award for the largest membership increase 2020-2021 by AMVETS National.
The chapter is active in the community.
Recently, AMVETS post 777 Ladies Auxiliary presented electrical shavers and shaving equipment to the veterans of the Douglas Jacobson Veterans Home in Port Charlotte.
Post 777 representatives will be at the Englewood Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 for a membership drive. Members will be available to explain the mission and the causes in the community the chapter supports.
The post will also commemorate 9/11 with a flag ceremony between noon and 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the flagpole in front of the post. There will be food and beverages following the ceremony.
For more information about the post, call 941-460-8755.
