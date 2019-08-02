Dorothy Platt Tuyman was the granddaughter of one of Englewood’s original pioneer families, the Biorseths.
Over the years, Dorothy and other members of her family have shared with me some of their early personal family history.
The Biorseth family settled in what was soon to become the platted town of Englewood in 1894, 125 years ago.
They came here because Grace, their tiny daughter, was not recovering well after an illness. Their doctor had told the Biorseths she might not last through another harsh winter in Wisconsin. She should be taken to a warmer climate.
In 1893, Carl Biorseth attended the Chicago World’s Fair. There he saw an exhibit describing Southwest Florida and learned of a plan by three brothers named Nichols, from Chicago, to build a new Florida town to be called Englewood.
He was very impressed with the idea, but decided it best to see Florida in person before making the important decision to relocate his family.
Carl came to Punta Gorda by train the summer of 1893. He toured the area, liked what he saw and selected some property to homestead. He bought 80 acres of land at $1.25 an acre. The land he chose was on the Mystic River which we know today as Forked Creek. Carl’s original property is now bordered by Englewood Isles and Overbrook Gardens.
So, the orderly and proper life the Biorseths were living in Superior, Wisconsin, was given up — including Carl’s job as a newspaper editor — for a life in the wild and primitive area of Lemon Bay.
Their first Florida home was a large palmetto shack with a dirt floor they shared with several other families who had made the trip with them. These families also had members who, because of health problems, were looking for a warmer climate. It was less than basic living, it was actually “camping out.” The palmetto shack was curtained off so each family did have a bit of privacy, and there was a big wood burning stove in the middle of the shack.
A real house was soon being planned and built by Carl Biorseth. The location would best be described as being on the north end of Englewood, in the back area of Oak Grove Mobile Home and RV Park which is on State Road 776, across the street from the Lemon Bay Shopping Center. The property was adjacent to Forked Creek.
With today’s enormous amount of traffic, it’s hard to visualize our town with no roads, which were slow in coming to the area. Therefore, for the early pioneers settling on a creek was important. The many bodies of water going through Englewood for years served as roads, enabling travel by boat.
Carl first cut trees from his property. He dragged them to Forked Creek by oxen, then rafted them into Lemon Bay and then southward to the new sawmill in town on Harvard Street. He would later retrieve the cut lumber.
The Biorseth homestead was under construction in 1898 and some time after that year the family moved into it. It was a story and a half; the first floor was seven feet off the ground. It was up on pilings, not unlike stilt houses today, the reasoning being to get away from snakes, bugs and wandering creatures.
Little Grace did indeed recover her health and in later years became one of Englewood’s first school teachers. By the age of 25 she had married, had two children, and was living in Sarasota.
In 1918, Grace, her husband Joshua Platt, and her two children Robert and Dorothy moved from Sarasota to Englewood. They lived in the old homestead as the Biorseths had moved to Sarasota.
Dorothy Platt Tuynman told me she remembered very well the old homestead house.
“I remember,” said Dorothy, “it had a northside porch. That’s where my grandmother had a screened-in cabinet to keep things she wanted to keep cool — you know, like pies. There were two floors. We had what you might say was a loft. There were two bedrooms up there. The house had a big kitchen. I don’t remember a living room. There was a dinning room in the middle on the first floor and two more bedrooms. You had an outhouse. I don’t remember a barn. Under the house was an open space where they parked their wagons and things."
Dorothy’s brother Robert said the house had a pitcher pump bringing water from a well up into the house, which was very unusual for that time period.
I asked Don Platt, another brother, what happened to the old homestead. Don said he knew it was still standing in 1926, “But eventually we started taking boards off of it to build this and that, couldn’t afford to waste nothing in those days. Don’t know when we finally tore the old place down."
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist.
