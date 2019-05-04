BOCA GRANDE — Details remain sketchy, but a tarpon angler was rescued Wednesday evening after being attacked by a shark in Boca Grande Pass.
The Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to a call at 6:44 p.m. that a fisherman had been bitten several times on his leg by a shark. The first responders met the victim when he was brought ashore at a dock off Bayou Avenue, across from the Pink Elephant restaurant.
EMS transported him to the Lee County Mosquito Control helicopter pad where he was then airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers. Hospital representatives would not release information about the man nor his condition.
The firefighters never learned the name of the victim, but they suspected he’s in his 60s or 70s and a Vietnam veteran. Boca Grande Lt. Peter Kirvin, one of the first responders, said they heard the victim say, as he was being placed onto the medical helicopter, that he hadn’t been in a helicopter since Vietnam.
Kirvin praised the people who brought the victim to shore.
The victim suffered severe bites to his thigh. Someone thought to take off a belt and use it as a tourniquet. It successfully reduced the bleeding until he could be treated, Kirvin said.
No one knows whether the victim slipped or fell into the water. According to reports, the victim was fishing with a guide, but not one that Boca Grande responders knew, nor a guide with the Boca Grande Fishing Guide Association, said association president Waylon Mills.
Boca Grande is seeing a solid start to the migrating tarpon in the Boca Grande Pass. The season generally peaks in May and June. But with the “Silver Kings” come the sharks, particularly bull and hammerheads, though officials have not stated which type of shark attacked the fisherman Wednesday. The hammerheads are mostly pregnant females, Mills said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission describes the bull shark as a dangerous shark species, one that accounts for a third of shark attacks worldwide. Bull sharks are apex predators that inhabit estuarine systems both on Florida’s Gulf coasts. They also are one of the few known shark species to venture and inhabit freshwater.
“They are our biggest nemesis,” Mills said, describing how bull sharks can sense a hooked tarpon in distress. He said it is not uncommon for five or more bull sharks to attack a hooked tarpon in a feeding frenzy. Mills said he has a video of one such incident where 15 bull sharks attacked a tarpon.
The last shark attack in Boca Grande was in 2005.
The Sun reported how 19-year-old Austrian tourist was bitten by a shark while swimming at a state park at Boca Grande Pass. The man was left with bone-deep puncture wounds to his right foot and ankle. None of injuries were life-threatening. That year, Florida’s Panhandle saw two additional shark attacks.
According to the International Shark Attack File, since the late 1800s, eight attacks were reported in Lee County, one in Charlotte County and seven in Sarasota County. The most prevalent years for unprovoked attacks were between 2000 and 2009, the survey stated.
