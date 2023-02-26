Englewood Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale

Englewood Area Orchid Society holds its annual Orchid Show and Sale is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4-5 at the Tringali Community Center, Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — When the Englewood Area Orchid Society holds its annual Orchid Show and Sale on March 3-4, it will be at a new location.

The show is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tringali Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood.


