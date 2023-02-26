featured topical Annual Orchid Show finds new home Staff Report Feb 26, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Englewood Area Orchid Society holds its annual Orchid Show and Sale is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4-5 at the Tringali Community Center, Englewood. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — When the Englewood Area Orchid Society holds its annual Orchid Show and Sale on March 3-4, it will be at a new location.The show is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tringali Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood.Venice and Sarasota Orchid Societies will also be participating in the show. There will be retail orchids and supplies, books, and raffles. Free professional advice and culture information will be available.There will be plenty of free parking. Admission to the show is $5.For more information, call 941-697-9237. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Red tide remains: Health advisory is still in effect More apartments slated for Englewood Red tide remains: Health advisory is still in effect Red tide fighters: Good news, bad news from the front lines School Board discussed changing policies in Sarasota district Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
