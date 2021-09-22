ENGLEWOOD — With its plat approved, a development with 1,000 homes and apartments, and a commercial center is one step closer to becoming a reality near State Road 776 and Gasparilla in the Gulf Cove area.
Charlotte County commissioners approved without discussion the Oklahoma-based GBR Properties' final plat for the development of a mixed-use development on 408 acres at State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) on Sept. 14.
It's north of the Village of Holiday Lakes community, and roughly across from the Gulf Cove Publix shopping center.
GBR Properties' Harbor Villages plans call for 700 single-family homes, 300 multi-family units that could be apartments or condominiums, a 200-room hotel and a 150-bed assisted living facility.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, developer also plans for 75,000 square feet for retail space, 225,000 square feet of office space, 12,000 square feet for restaurants, along with 9,000 square feet for drive-thru fast-food and 10,000 square feet of convenience market space. There is also 100,000 square feet of warehouse space on the plan.
The approval basically removed and vacated "paper" roads of an old and obsolete plat on the acreage, both County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan and GPR Properties attorney Robert Berntsson said.
The next step, Cullinan said, will be for GPR Properties to prepare a final detailed site plan and then plat the residential tracts into "saleable lots."
The property itself extends from the Gasparilla Road-McCall Road intersection, along Gasparilla Road and north of the Village of Holiday Lake community on Gasparilla Road.
GBR Properties plans to develop Harbor Villages in four phases with completion anticipated in 2025. Development will start on the southern portion of the property, which is devoted to residential development, Berntsson suggested.
Much more left
Harbor Village is just a small piece of a much larger "West Town Center," a proposed development that has been dormant for more than a decade.
In 2009, The Daily Sun reported that developer Dennis Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build community on 1,200-plus acres. The plans broke with the traditional suburban development platted throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet. He wanted to build up to 3,962 residential units, but the property development limited to 1,831 residential units.
There's no timetable right now for the rest of West Town Center.
