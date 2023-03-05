Storage facility planned

Land America LLC, a Delaware corporation, plans to build Safe & Secure Self Storage at 1797 Englewood Road (State Road 776) on a vacant parcel opposite Lemon Bay Plaza.

 SARASOTA COUNTY PLANNING DEPT

ENGLEWOOD — With two facilities within shouting distance of Whispering Pines Circle in North Englewood, a proposal for a third self-storage building is in the works.

Land America LLC, a Delaware corporation, will hold a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to discuss the proposal with residents in the affected area via Zoom.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments