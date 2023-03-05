ENGLEWOOD — With two facilities within shouting distance of Whispering Pines Circle in North Englewood, a proposal for a third self-storage building is in the works.
Land America LLC, a Delaware corporation, will hold a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to discuss the proposal with residents in the affected area via Zoom.
According to documents filed with Sarasota County’s Planning Department, the proposed development referred to as Safe & Secure Self Storage is planned for 1797 Englewood Road (State Road 776) on a vacant parcel opposite Lemon Bay Plaza.
Land America LLC is also the developer of the 300-unit apartment complex approved by county commissioners late last year on land bordering the Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, Pine Lake, and Boca Royale communities.
The company wants to rezone the Englewood Road property from a mix of OPI (Office, Professional, and Institutional), RSF-3 (Residential, Single-family, 4.5 units/acre), and CN (Commercial, Neighborhood) to just OPI according to county documents.
A development concept plan filed with the county shows access to the proposed three-story, 40-foot-high building from Whispering Pines Circle.
A water retention pond owned by the Florida Department of Transportation fronts the proposed development along State Road 776.
Nearby residential developments in the area include Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, Englewood Isles, the Brook to Bay Cooperative, and Oak Grove Mobile Home Park.
To the north of the proposed development is Storage of Englewood adjacent to Gulf Pines Memorial Park. StoreEase is to the south, adjacent to the Christ Lutheran Church.
Notices of the March 8 neighborhood meeting required by Sarasota County’s regulations were sent to approximately 230 neighbors and businesses within a 772-foot buffer area surrounding the proposed development.
