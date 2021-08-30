Residents have more options for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.
The Daily Sun asked G. Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department, about local efforts for COVID-19 related health issues.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the initial vaccine series. Who would be eligible for this booster?
Anyone who has been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood. Anyone who has received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. Those who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. People with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome). Anyone with advanced or untreated HIV infection and active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is available at the Department of Health-Sarasota, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. No appointment is needed.
Who is not recommended for the additional dose?
People who’ve received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not recommended. Although health officials expect that recipients of the one-dose J&J vaccine will also require an additional dose, they are waiting for the results of J&J’s two-dose clinical trial, expected later this month.
Who else is eligible for the booster shots?
CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Will boosters be offered in South County?
The additional dose, or third dose, is available now at DOH locations in North Port and Sarasota, and is also available at numerous local retail pharmacies.
Is there a local COVID-19 free testing site?
Yes. A testing site was opened at Dallas White Park in North Port.
Will the health department be offering testing in Englewood? If not why?
There are currently no plans to open an additional public testing site in Englewood.
On the internet, a “nurse” claims there are harmful coatings on the swabs used to do COVID-19 tests. Does the swab used for this test have a coating on it that can cause cancer and other serious illness?
We don’t have any information on this. It’s a cotton swab, so it shouldn’t be causing any issues.
What is in the vaccine? Is COVID in it?
No, COVID isn’t in the vaccine. Please see this link for a complete list of ingredients for all three vaccines: https://bit.ly/3ywiWL9.
What is a monoclonal cocktail available at recently opened clinics throughout the state (including at the Tringali Center in Englewood)? What does it do? Will they be available at the health department in the future?
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Y05imL.
The DOH Sarasota does not currently have plans to administer monoclonal antibody treatments.
What type of COVID-19 tests are available at the county health department sites? How long does it take?
All the COVID-19 testing sites in Sarasota County are operated by private companies, not DOH Sarasota. All provide a viral test that tells you if you have a current infection. Two types of viral tests can be used: nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and antigen tests.
For more info on testing visit https://bit.ly/3BpfTWP.
What new misinformation do you want to clear up about the delta variant or the vaccine?
The Florida Department of Health guidance remains — the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases locally, nationally and globally.
Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of contracting the virus even if you are exposed; teach your body how to fight the virus; reduce the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death if you contract the virus; minimize the ability for the virus to spread, especially to our most vulnerable populations; and fight against emerging variants that can cause worse symptoms and spread.
DOH Sarasota offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at our offices, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and 6950 Outreach Way, North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.