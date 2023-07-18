Neil Rainford

Neil Rainford, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a vacant Sarasota County Commission seat, has filed to run for that seat in the 2024 election.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Commissioner Neil Rainford would like his own, full four-year term on the County Commission.

Currently filling the unexpired term of Commissioner Nancy Detert, who passed away unexpectedly in April, Rainford was appointed to the commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June.


   
