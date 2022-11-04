SARASOTA – The Sarasota County planning commissioners seized on the word “downsizing” as they unanimously recommended approval of a plan to develop 404 apartments on Artists Avenue in Englewood.
Despite an outpouring of letters and emails and the vocal opposition from the six residents who traveled to downtown Sarasota for the public hearing Thursday night, the advisory board approved the plan for an apartment complex that will be mostly surrounded by a single-family neighborhood.
“We would like to have some consideration for Olde Englewood,” Theresa Emmanuel told commissioners. “While they talk about substantially decreasing, they really haven’t.”
Kelley Klepper, a planner with Kimley Horn, and other members of the development team focused on downsizing, how their plan for the property at 200 Artists Avenue, substantially decreased what the current zoning allowed.
A 2008 proposal for the property called Northern Anchor changed the zoning to planned economic development and office, professional, institutional allowing for 223,590 square feet of commercial, 36,300 square feet of office and 306 residential units.
Klepper insisted that changing the zoning to residential multi-family was a better fit for the surrounding neighborhoods.
The new plan calls for 404 apartment units in two- and four-story buildings on the property. The two-story buildings would be built along Artists Avenue and Elm Street while the four-story buildings would be in the middle of the property closer to State Road 776.
A 20-foot vegetative buffer with trees to shield the complex from neighboring single-family residences along Artists and Elm would be installed according to a binding development concept plan submitted to the county’s planning department.
That plan also calls for a large stormwater retention pond in the center of the project, saving the few "grand" mature trees that survived Hurricane Ian, more green space and walking trails for the residents of the development. The development will also preserve a wetland on the property.
“A lot of things have changed since 2008,” Klepper said. “This is less intense and dense than PED.”
The six residents who spoke cited traffic concerns due to the narrowness of the roads in the area, the presence of Englewood Elementary School nearby on McCall Road, along with the single-family residential character of the neighborhood, and the height of the proposed buildings.
“No other area in Englewood will have buildings that tall,” Gerald Pielack said.
With the proposal being the last item on the agenda, Tony Tobias pointedly summed up the futility he felt.
“You guys have rubber-stamped everything tonight,” he said. “I’m done wasting my time.”
With the recommendation of approval, the plan will now go to the County Commission at a later date for its consideration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.