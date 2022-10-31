ENGLEWOOD — Plans for the first of two proposed apartment complexes for the North Englewood area will be heard Thursday evening, Nov.3, by the Sarasota County Planning Commission.
The proposed development called “200 Artists” is slated for a vacant 38-acre parcel located between Artists Avenue, North Elm Street and North Indiana Avenue - State Road 776.
Two weeks ago, a neighborhood meeting took place to discuss a proposed 300-unit apartment complex along S.R. 776 in the area of Arlington Cove, Boca Royale, Oak Forest and Pine Lake.
The proposal for “200 Artists” the Planning Commission will consider involves three elements: a small area comprehensive plan amendment, a critical area plan, and a rezoning petition.
All three elements, if ultimately approved by the county commission, would change the land designations and zoning to office, multi-family residential uses.
The developer, Ron Ginsburg of Winter Park, Florida, wants 404 apartment units in two- and four-story buildings on the property. The two-story buildings would be built along Artists Avenue and Elm Street while the four-story buildings would be in the middle of the property, close to S.R. 776.
A 20-foot vegetative buffer with trees to shield the complex from neighboring homes along Artists and Elm would be installed, according to a binding development concept plan submitted to the county’s planning department.
That plan also calls for a large stormwater retention pond in the center of the project, saving "grand" mature trees, more green space and walking trails for the residents of the development. The development will also preserve a wetland on the property.
Primary access to the property would be from S.R. 776 with a second, emergency entrance to McCall Road.
With the existing zoning, Sarasota County codes would permit up to 223,590 square feet of commercial space and 36,300 square feet of office space, but Ginsburg’s plan does not include commercial uses.
County planners have determined that the plan is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and development codes.
The Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.