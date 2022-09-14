Englewood Farmers Market

The Thursday farmers market in Englewood moved to other locations on Dearborn Street last year due to the reconstruction at Pioneer Plaza. The market’s organizing group, the Lemon Bay Rotary Sunset Club, is ready to move the Olde Enlgewood Village Market back to Pioneer Plaza starting Oct. 6.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Sydney Martin wants to create an “Artists Colony” event Oct. 19 at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.

She may see her art colony become a reality.


Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments