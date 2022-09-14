ENGLEWOOD — Sydney Martin wants to create an “Artists Colony” event Oct. 19 at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
She may see her art colony become a reality.
ENGLEWOOD — Sydney Martin wants to create an “Artists Colony” event Oct. 19 at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
She may see her art colony become a reality.
Martin needs Sarasota County approvals, but she garnered the recommendation from the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board this week.
That’s a big step considering the advisory board’s Event Committee wasn’t confident in the potential success of Martin’s plans to run several art colony events on a monthly basis.
Keith Rowley, an advisory board and committee member, described the committee as reviewing details of a planned event with organizers to ensure their plans meet the requirements and the county’s expectations.
One basic requirement is that events benefit community nonprofits and charities.
Martin applied for Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at the plaza.
The advisory board only approved the October date, but did encourage her to apply for future events.
Martin wants to feature artists from Venice south to Punta Gorda at her show.
Artists and artisans will be encouraged to create the art at tent galleries to display and sell their works.
The event is juried, the fees are $30 for those who have their own tent and less for those who limit their art work and are willing to share space with other artists.
For more information, email Martin at i2garden@yahoo.com.
Martin wasn’t the only one to earn recommendations for new events from the advisory board Monday:
• Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County Habitat is planning Pumpkin Palooza for Oct. 22.
• The Masonic Englewood Lodge 360 members plan a Knights of the East first concert, set for April 15, 2023.
Annual events will be returning in October to West Dearborn Street include:
• The Olde Englewood Farmers Market and other farmer markets on Thursdays, beginning Oct. 6.
• The Englewood Area Board of Realtors plans a Trade Show for Oct. 26.
• The Old Englewood Village Association’s popular Halloween Safe Walk, is planned for Halloween night, Oct. 31.
For more information, call the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.