BOCA GRANDE — Gail Cleveland is calling upon artists to ply their talents in defense of nature.
More than a dozen artists have already responded to Cleveland’s call to participate in her “Environmental Protest Show,” scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 17-31 at her Smart Studio on Boca Grande. Artists can submit their works by Jan. 15.
The basic theme of the show is for the artists to be “a voice for Mother Nature,” Cleveland said. She’s asking the participating artists to “create works from Mother Nature’s viewpoint.”
In the wake of the recent and devastating impacts of the toxic red tide algae on marine life in the Gulf and the freshwater blue-green algae gunking up the Caloosahatchee River caused by water releases from Lake Okeechobee, Cleveland thought artists could raise awareness with the permanent imagery of their paintings.
Cleveland will include in the show one of her works, “Reflections,” a water color that portrays a stranded sea turtle lying dead on a beach.
She believes artists can and should address issues. When it comes to nature and the environment, landscape artists — who are “especially sensitive to the condition of the earth, as the bulk of their time is spent studying the sky, the landscape, the sea and all the creatures” — have a vested interest in clean air and healthy environments.
She hopes the show will honor sea life.
“There’s no pointing of fingers,” Cleveland said. “Images hold staying power, and these artists have created these pieces in hopes that sensitivity can be taught to everyone.”
For more information, call Cleveland at 941-964-0519.
