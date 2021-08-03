SARASOTA — With the COVID-19 Delta variant raging across much of the country and cases exceeding last year’s levels at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota County officials were mum Tuesday on what policy changes, if any, they might make.
Pressed by The Daily Sun on Tuesday for answers, county spokespeople had only a tepid response.
“Sarasota County Administration continues to partner with the Florida Department of Health – Sarasota to monitor the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and to preserve the continuity of county operations, which remain unchanged,” an emailed statement read.
The statement continued: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have encouraged the community to follow local, state, and federal safety recommendations, and to get vaccinated if you are medically able to do so. Employees are also urged to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines including vaccinations and testing.”
At the onset of the pandemic last year, county commissioners gave County Administrator Jonathan Lewis broad authority to act, and he has done so in a measured fashion, as the extent of the crisis became known.
But as cases began to wane, restrictions eased such that commissioners were no longer separated on the dais during its last set of meetings in July before going on their annual summer break.
But now comes the Delta variant with positive cases increasing across the country, with Florida leading the nation in new cases.
On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single daily total since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported there were 136 COVID-positive patients in the facility, five more than were admitted Monday. The previous high for COVID-19 patients was 130 set in July 2020.
Those are numbers Chuck Henry, the county’s director of Health and Human services, has watched closely over the past year.
When Henry updated commissioners on the local situation at its last meeting July 14, he said he was “not concerned but watching.”
Asked for a comment Tuesday, Henry stressed the importance of vaccinations, writing in an email, “Vaccines work, they reduce hospitalizations and death.”
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to issue mask mandates across the state, the business community and attractions such as Disney World have begun to require that visitors wear masks.
The same is true for court facilities within the 12th Judicial Circuit where masks are now required, even for bailiffs provided by the sheriff’s office.
Spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez for Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said that while it remained “business as usual” with the office, previous COVID-19 protocols were being re-implemented in the county jail.
In a social media post, one resident indicated she’d like to see more from county officials.
“I’d like city and county leaders to show leadership and enact ordinances and guidelines that will back up businesses’ mask mandates,” wrote Kathy Walker VanCritters, of Sarasota.
