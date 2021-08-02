ENGLEWOOD — As August begins, the pace of sea turtle nesting appears to be slowing down, while the pace of hatching nests is speeding up.
The official sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31. But into August, the activity on local beaches shifts from mother turtles crawling ashore for nest-laying to baby hatchlings emerging from those nests and heading to the Gulf of Mexico.
This year has been a robust nesting season on the beaches of Manasota Key and other nearby barrier islands.
As of July 30, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees nesting on Manasota Key, reported 4,619 loggerhead nests, 235 green and three Kemp's ridley nests, which is on pace to set a record. At this time last year, those numbers were 4,442 for loggerheads, and 129 for Kemp's ridleys.
South of Stump Pass, on Knight and Don Pedro islands, volunteers documented 520 loggerhead, 55 green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. As of July 31, Mote reported 3,607 loggerhead, 75 green and one "other" sea turtle nest.
TIME TO HATCH
As nesting activity slows, the turtle patrol's attention turns to nests hatching with the young turtles scampering into the Gulf, now becoming an almost nightly occurrence. The members of the turtle patrol mark any nests they see with painted wooden stakes and plastic ribbons, warning people not to step on them. They also log the number of nests they see for each species of turtle, any false crawls they find and keep track of the number of eggs and hatchlings they observe.
Sea turtles can lay several nests a season, depositing 80 to 120 eggs per nest. The eggs take an average of two months to incubate underneath the sand, according to state researchers.
And with those nests hatching, people on local beaches, especially at night, need to be especially scrupulous not to interfere with the sea turtles.
Hatchings are hardwired to seek out and scramble towards horizon, an evolutionary trait that's developed to bring them to the sea as soon as possible after hatching. The sea offers safety from predators like birds and the heat of the Florida sun, which can quickly dry out the tiny, young reptiles.
Even on a moonless night or under a cloudy sky, the brightest natural point at night on the Gulf is the western horizon.
However, artificial light — whether it be from a cell phones or head lamps, porch or car lights — can be absolutely deadly for the young turtles emerging from their nests by sending them in the wrong direction, away from the Gulf.
"On naturally lighted beaches, hatchlings escaping from nests show an immediate and well-directed orientation toward the water," Blair E. Witherington and R. Erik Martin wrote in a 1996 report to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"Hatchlings become misdirected because of their tendency to move in the brightest direction, especially when the brightness of one direction is overwhelming greater than the brightness of other directions, conditions that are commonly created by artificial light sources," they wrote. The report is posted on myfwc.com and search for artificial lighting and sea turtles.
Turtle experts also ask people to take precautions when they leave the beach. They should fill in any holes they've dug, or smooth over sandcastles. What may be even a small barricade can be a death trap for hatchlings in a hurry. Lawn chairs and other objects should be removed.
"Lights and holes are the worst," said Zoe Bass who, with Wilma Katz, is a primary permit holders overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club sea turtle patrols.
To learn more about sea turtle nesting, visit myfwc.com.
