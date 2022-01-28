ENGLEWOOD — State transportation officials laid out the plans for widening North River Road over the next three years, a project set to start next month.
More than 100 curious residents examined those plans Thursday evening at the Englewood Sports Complex, just off River Road, but several miles south of the portion set to be widened.
"I like what I think I see," said Willard Richards, a six-month winter resident or Ramblers Rest Resort, which will be in the middle of the project. "What I am concerned about is how I can get in and out during construction."
FDOT officials plan a $47 millon expansion of a 5-mile stretch of River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75. Work is scheduled to start soon, and will stretch into 2025.
The road now is mostly two lanes with no median. When it's done the new road will be four lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, and six lanes from Center Road to I-75. The speed limit will remain at 45 mph.
The road will be raised to decrease flooding, and curbs, gutters and a median will be installed. A 10-foot wide pedestrian-bicycle path will be built on both sides.
The new road will feature a computerized Intelligent Transportation System aimed at helping traffic flow.
GETTING STARTED
The first job of the three-year project is to relocate utilities, which could begin as early as next month, FDOT Communications Director Andy Orrell said.
"I am very excited," Grand Palm resident John Sampson said. He viewed the improvements as enhancing hurricane evacuation.
North Port resident Debbie Blanco described herself as disappointed that the plans show only two wildlife crossing along the 5-mile roadway. Blanco is a member of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port.
"That's just insane," she said. "A large portion of the east side (of North River Road) is heavily wooded."
And then, there is South River Road between U.S. 41 and Englewood. Sarasota County, not the state DOT, is responsible for that stretch.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, an Englewood resident, said South River Road hasn't been forgotten and efforts are underway to improve the road.
As a county representative on the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, which allocates Sarasota's share of federal and state transportation funds, Cutsinger said he's actively pursuing a fiscal strategy to improve and upgrade South River Road.
Serious talks are underway to find the funding, Cutsinger said.
The Florida Department of Transportation also provided virtual access for those who did not feel comfortable attending a public meeting.
