ENGLEWOOD — Aspen Music Festival and School along with The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced that Matīss Čudars will be the 2023 recipient of the Hermitage Prize in Composition.

Čudars is the 10th recipient of this annual award, which includes a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 cash stipend, according to a news release.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments