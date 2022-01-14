ENGLEWOOD — In 2000, what would become the Hermitage artist retreat on Manasota Key was a cluster of once-occupied, but neglected, buildings. Booker School of the Arts had been a magnet school of the arts for 30 years.
It would be nearly another decade before the artist retreat and the school would work together — a win-win for both here in the Cultural Capital of Florida.
A current Hermitage Fellow, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright, and American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree Paula Vogel will present a program next month at Booker High in Sarasota.
Hermitage fellows are asked to give something to the community as sort of a payback for the gift they receive as Hermitage Fellows — a six-week stay during which they can work on a special project in their field.
As a magnet school of the arts, it is possible that one day, a Booker graduate will be invited to become a Hermitage Fellow.
Booker students do apply to attend the well-known magnet school, which celebrated its golden anniversary in 2020.
The building, which includes a very fine theater, dates to 1960 when it was built for $60 million as a combined middle and high school. In 1970, Booker was recreated as Booker High.
Visual arts graduates of Booker have gone on to such schools as Ringling College of Art in Sarasota, Rhode Island School of Design in Providence and Parsons in New York City. Theatre students have gone to schools with strong theatrical programs such as University of Central Florida, Full Sail University in Winter Park, Yale University in New Haven, Julliard and New York University in New York City and Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.
Invitations to become Hermitage fellows are issued to mid-level artists who show exceptional promise, whether or not they are graduates of such elite schools. Residents are selected by an elite board of visual and performing artists who select artists and writers for six-week fellowships, which can be taken all at once or in smaller separate sessions to fit their schedules.
In 2003, the first Hermitage fellow, Malcomb Robertson of Scotland, created two small works that were auctioned for the benefit of The Hermitage while he was there with his wife. Later, he was commissioned to create “The Open Gateway,” a steel sculpture of three open books with cut-out text that stands in front of the Fruitville Library in Sarasota.
In the early years, fellows all stayed in the restored “Hermitage” house that was named for that building’s first occupant, Swedish immigrant Carl G. Johanson. He moved in in 1906 and eventually became known as the Hermit, hence the name of the property.
The property’s future as an artist retreat later became the dream of the late writer Ruth Swayze, her artist daughter Carol Swayze, co-founder Particia Caswell who headed up the Sarasota Arts Council and early benefactor Syd Adler. The Swayzes lived on the property from 1975 to 1986.
Sarasota County bought the site in 1988. Caswell, then the executive director of the Sarasota Arts Council, is not only credited with its creation as a retreat for visual and performing artists but also worked there until retiring just over a year ago.
In the ensuing years, additional property was added and every building, including two old cisterns, was restored. The first building still houses fellows in two bedrooms on the second floor but is primarily used as a gathering spot for Hermitage fellows, board members, benefactors and the like.
The Hermitage reputation has grown significantly since its early days. Poets and playwrights have offered public readings, artists have displayed work on site and elsewhere and discussed their projects. Musicians have presented concerts at the beach and at other venues and additional programs have been added.
One is a summer program to which five secondary teachers in the visual and performing arts are selected from the state of Florida to spend two weeks at the Hermitage to work on special projects.
The Greenfield Prize, a $30,000 commission for a new work in visual art, music or drama, was added as well as a partnership with the Aspen Music Festival and School to award the annual Hermitage Prize to a composition student during the festival.
Vogel, a playwriting teacher at Brown and the Yale School of Drama, is a prime example of the kind of talent that is selected to become a Hermitage Fellow. Her award-winning plays include “How I Learned to Drive,” “The Long Christmas Ride Home,” “The Mineola Twins,” “The Baltimore Waltz,” “Hot ‘N’ Throbbing,” “Desdemona,” “And Baby Makes Seven,” and “Indecent.”
During “Pen to paper,” Vogel’s program at Booker, the writer will conduct a “bake-off’ in which audience members will work together to create a short play via writing prompts and exercises.
“We are honored to welcome legendary playwright Paula Vogel back to the Hermitage,” Sandberg said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Dr. Rachel Shelley and the Booker VPA faculty as we build meaningful connections between some of the nation’s leading artists and our community.”
Booker staff members are equally enthusiastic.
While a Hermitage resident, Vogel has been developing her playwriting memoir “How To Bake A Play.”
“As we seek to embolden our students to soar to new heights, we are thrilled to have Hermitage Fellows work with our students and present their process to the community,” Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley said. “The Hermitage partnership is an extraordinary opportunity for the Booker High School VPA Magnet Program to connect student learning with the experiences of acclaimed professionals working in the visual and performing arts.”
The Hermitage’s 2022 outdoor programs are free and open to the public with a $5 per person registration fee.
Due to capacity limitations and social distancing, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
