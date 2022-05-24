SARASOTA — With Sarasota County’s current fiscal year reaching the half-way point, revenues are strong while most expenditures are below expectations.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and his budget staff provided county commissioners with a mid-year budget update during a workshop Wednesday morning as serious work on the fiscal year 2023 budget looms next month.
The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The midpoint of the fiscal year came at the end of March.
Budget Director Kim Radtke told commissioners that major revenues, including the tourist development tax, were running at 22% above what had been projected for the fiscal year while expenditures from the general fund were only at 38% of the budgeted amount.
“The tourist development tax continues to surprise us,” Radtke said.
According to the report from the tax collector’s office, total collections for March reached a new milestone, surpassing the previous high just set in February with the county realizing $5.9 million in bed taxes as the tourist development tax is commonly known.
Collections in February totaled $4.7 million.
Radtke reported that the county realized $14.9 million in bed tax collections for the first six months of fiscal year 2022 compared to $9 million at the same point in 2021, a 65.1 percent increase.
Likewise, revenues from the penny sales tax used to finance infrastructure projects in the county are also running ahead of expectations.
By the end of March, the county had collected $26.7 million from the tax, a 26.3% increase over the $21.1 million collected at the same point last year.
While expenditures by county departments are running below half of what they were budgeted, some, like Emergency Services and even Lewis’ office, were close to the 50% mark.
In other departments, busier months are coming and expenditures would see a hike.
As an example, Radtke pointed to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources which had spent only 36% of its budget by the end of March. But summer camps would open soon and with those, spending would increase.
On June 1, the county will receive the preliminary taxable property values from the property appraiser’s office in advance of the next set of budget workshops in late June, followed by the release of the final values in early July.
“We expect good numbers based on what we’re hearing,” Lewis told commissioners.
