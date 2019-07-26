By CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Sun Editor
Thousands enroll in professional wrestling schools across the country every year, and each has their reasons. Some see dollar signs, others a way to fame and stardom. Many have dreamed of dropkicks and sleeper holds all their lives.
None of that drew Joe Sarracino into the ring.
The 62-year-old North Port man, who made his debut a year ago, wrestles for one reason: to inspire his young son.
Sarracino holds claim to being the oldest rookie in professional wrestling, probably ever. At 60, he started training and learning moves and holds. He had his first match in June, 2018 — in his 61st year.
He did it as a way to show his son Joey Jr. the kinds of things you can accomplish if you try.
Joey’s mother Carmella died in 2012 of heart failure, leaving the two men to depend on each other.
“There is a 48-year gap between my age and my son’s,” he explained. “I was fearful. But this whole process sealed our relationship.”
The father and son enjoyed watching wrestling and going to matches together. Then Joe Sr. decided to take a shot at being a wrestler. After the grueling year of training under retired wrestling referee Frank Reyes, and then his first match last year in St. Petersburg, Sarracino thought he’d really accomplished something his son would appreciate. He did. Joey’s been with him the whole way.
By then Joey wanted more.
“He looked at me and said, ‘You’ve just got those new boots. You’re not going to stop after one match?’ I said, ‘Oh, boy.’”
Joe Sarracino has wrestled 10 matches in the past year.
“It’s been fun,” Sarracino said. After working at his maintenance job in Sarasota, he picks up Joey at school and works out almost every day at YouFit in North Port. (“I can do that if I don’t sit down. If I do, that’s it.”) Once a week, he goes up to Largo for wrestling workouts.
“I’m not like one of these young guys who can wrestle a couple of times a month,” he says of his fellow wrestlers on the independent circuit.
Is it working?
“He’s a well-adjusted kid,” Sarracino said of Joey. “He’s 15, and he’s in the marching band at Lemon Bay High School.”
Joey has been playing percussion, taking private lessons at Ace Music in Port Charlotte, and he participated in the jazz band at L.A. Ainger Middle School. He “volunteered” his dad to dust off his trumpet and play a solo during a jazz number at a concert last year.
“I pulled it off,” Joe said.
Battling cancer
Sarracino’s next match will be Sunday afternoon at “Fighting for a Cure 6” at the White Buffalo Saloon in Sarasota.
The show will feature eight big matches, preceded by a meet-and-greet with wrestling hall-of-famers Mick “Mankind” Foley and “Soulman” Rocky Johnson, father of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.
The main event will be a Fatal Four Way match for the brand new Fight For a Cure title. Scheduled to compete for the championship will be “The Othersides Hero” Johnny Rudo, big George “The Punisher” Rodriguez, “Thee Technical Alchemist” David Mercury with his assistant Wiley Gene, and The American Superstar.
Joe Sarracino and his friend Bob Cook will participate in the 20-man Rex Bacchus Memorial Battle Royal, right before the main event.
Cook is a ring veteran who grew up in North Port and is part of the first graduating class at Lemon Bay High School. During the height of his long career, he was in the WCW and the old WWF. He wrestled Ric Flair, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Terry Funk, the Road Warriors and many, many others before retiring a few years ago.
The battle royal is named for Rex Bacchus, who was the Florida Pro Wrestling champion when he died this year of cancer at 35.
Promoter Joe Abel is giving all proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society. He’s lost six family members to cancer and started this show as his way of fighting it.
“We all know someone who has gotten cancer, who has won or lost, or who is fighting cancer now,” Abel said. “It seems like cancer is as common a cold nowadays. It doesn’t discriminate. Anybody can get it, young, old, black, white, men, women. It’s time to get rid of cancer and that’s what the American Cancer Society is doing.”
For Sarracino, the cause is very similar to his motivations for wrestling.
“It’s the same thing,” he said. “Your attitude has a lot do with it. You have to fight for whatever you are up against.”
Tickets are $20 for the meet-and-greet with Foley and Johnson, $20 for ringside seats and $10 for general admission, available at the door or at eventbright.com. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the meet-and-greet is set for 3 p.m., and bell time is 4 p.m.
