Authorities: Man tried to steal boat, caught from above

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office authorities were able to encircle a suspect who jumped out of a boat into Lemon Bay and tried to hide overnight in the Intracoastal Waterway, investigators said.
According to a news release, it started with the report of an attempted boat theft in Englewood early Thursday.
The boat was docked in the 700 block of West Wentworth Street, near the Royal Palm Marina.
Matthew DiPaolo, 35, of the 13000 block of Engewood Road in Port Charlotte, was later identified as the suspect, the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
"Before deputies arrived on scene, the suspect jumped from the vessel and was last seen by a witness swimming into the Intracoastal Waterway," it said in a news release. "The agency's Aviation and K-9 Units also responded and conducted a search using infrared equipment.
A video released early Friday shows DiPaolo in Lemon Bay, headed across the Intracoastal Waterway toward Manasota Key staying close to a navigational sign. The helicopter shines a light on the sign until deputies on a boat approach with a K-9 assisting.
DiPaolo "was spotted attempting to conceal himself underwater."
The K-9 is scene with a grip on DiPaolo's arm as he is brought into the boat. Authorities said he was kicking at the K-9 on the boat.
Deputies on the boat are heard requesting medical services for the bite.
DiPaolo was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle along with resisting arrest with violence, the news release stated. He was given a $15,000 bond and remains in custody, the news release stated.
