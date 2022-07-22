ROTONDA WEST — A large alligator was removed from the yard outside a Rotonda West home earlier this week, according to authorities.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the encounter on Friday online.
ROTONDA WEST — A large alligator was removed from the yard outside a Rotonda West home earlier this week, according to authorities.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the encounter on Friday online.
The video showed a trapper carefully attempting to corral the amphibious predator as it roared and wrangled with equipment.
Both deputies and personnel with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the call around 1 a.m. on July 19 from a residence on Oakland Hill Place.
The caller reported that the alligator — measured later at about 11 feet 2 inches — was laying underneath their Jeep.
According to CCSO, when the alligator emerged from under the car, the creature would up damaging the homeowner's light pole.
The alligator was eventually captured and removed from the area.
FWC spokesman Adam Brown noted that alligators become more active in the spring and summer, as the increased temperatures speed up their metabolism and they range for food.
"By taking simple precautionary measures when in or near the water, people can reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators," Brown wrote in an email.
Safety tips include:
• Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
• Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
• Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
• Never feed an alligator. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness people and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food.
If someone is concerned about an alligator, they are encouraged to call the FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286); the agency will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.