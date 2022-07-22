Rotonda alligator

An 11 foot, 2 inch alligator was wrangled earlier this week in Rotonda, according to Charlotte County Sheriffs Office. 

 PROVIDED

ROTONDA WEST — A large alligator was removed from the yard outside a Rotonda West home earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the encounter on Friday online.


0
0
0
0
0

https://www.facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff/videos/746812739905065

Tags

Load comments