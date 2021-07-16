ENGLEWOOD — Kids Needs of Greater Englewood is collecting hundreds of socks, sneakers and underwear for Englewood children heading back to school next month.
Those items, along with school supplies, will be available to parents at the annual Back to School Bash.
“We typically service 400 students during the bash,” said Becca deRosa, chairperson and volunteer. “That’s 400 pairs of sneakers, 1,200 pairs of socks, 1,200 pairs of underwear, along with a bag of toiletries for each child.”
The Back to School Bash is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7. This year’s Bash is different than in the past. Parents can drive by the SKY Academy, 871 S. River Road, Englewood, and pick up backpacks with supplies.
Then they can head over to the Kids’ Needs Closet at 272 S. Indiana Ave. (Englewood Shopping Center, next to Obee’s) and pick up bags with hygiene and toiletry supplies, plus socks, sneakers and underwear if needed.
“We will be set up outside the closet with shoes, socks and underwear,” she said. “We will need approximately 8-10 volunteers at the closet and a couple at SKY. I have a few of my regular volunteers already enlisted, but can use a few more for sure.”
The Back To School Bash serves children in all grades through 12, in public, private and home school.
Donations can be dropped off at Kids Needs, or at Stevens the Florist, Key Agency or Country Hound Cafe or several other locations around town. The group is collecting boys and girls shoes sized 10 to 4, and men’s and women’s sizes 5 to 8.
Kids Needs of Greater Englewood is a nonprofit group, run by volunteers collecting and distributing donations for needy children in Englewood.
For information on the Back to School Bash, call the Englewood Family YMCA at 941-475-1234.
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Snack bags are at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., to anyone 18 and under during the summer. The bags have 10 snacks from All Faiths Food Bank. Bags are at the front counter Monday through Saturday. For more information about snack bags, call 941-861-1225.
BACKPACKS AVAILABLE
The Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway Ave. is offering the summer Backpack for Kids program. Kids’ backpacks are available 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. The program is open to Englewood families. Each backpack has kid-friendly and non-perishable foods. Families can come every other week to receive a box of food along with a backpack. For questions about the Backpack or Kids program, call 941-681-3550.
