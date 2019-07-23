Sidewalks on Manasota Key will have to wait, and light industry on San Casa is a no go.
Charlotte County Commissioners ruled against their municipal advisory board Tuesday by rejecting engineering plans for sidewalks and lighting on the county's only beach community.
The board followed the advice of another advisory board, however, Tuesday in rejecting a rezone request from residential to light industry for 9 acres on San Casa Drive.
Both West County projects drew crowds of protesting residents from Englewood and Manasota Key. For the sidewalk rejection, the board voted against the wishes of many speakers.
"It's long overdue for the public safety," island resident Ray Orozco said of the sidewalk project.
"We've been working on this for over seven years," said municipal board member Andy Wing. "It's about time we actually did something to improve the walking and lighting conditions."
Commissioners agreed that sidewalks may be necessary given the increased population on the island, but they objected to the plan.
"My concern is the design," said Commission Chairman Ken Doherty.
"I really believe there's an alternative to support this," said Commissioner Bill Truex.
The board instructed the staff of Public Works to reject the design and to request an alternative that keeps the sidewalks closer to the road, thus taking taking less land out of the county's right of way. Residents have been using the right of way for landscape plants and parking.
The board was also unanimous in its rejection of the rezone of land along a section of Oyster Creek on San Casa Drive. The developer, Paul Reynolds and Casa Sands LLC, asked to extend a light industrial area to the north, and leave room for 14 single-family homes at the south end of 20 acres. The developer has noted the land has been previously approved for 41 single-family homes, which could cause environmental damage on their own.
Dozens of residents lined up to speak against this in testimony that lasted more than two hours. Some residents were in tears as they contemplated losing their quiet enclave that dates back decades in some cases. The main concerns were property value loss, environmental damage, toxic materials, noise and traffic.
Cathy Schley said her father was a coal miner and loved the clean air of Englewood.
"I just hate to see that come to an end with industry so close to us here," she said. "It's going to kill us as homeowners with our values, trying to resell."
"I just can't imagine the noise, the smell that's going to to come from this," said Ken Fogelberg.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the light industrial area to the north at Avenue of the Americas should not be allowed to expand south.
"It's just a dump," he said of a jumble of businesses just south of State Road 776. "I can't imagine moving ahead with more industrial zoning. I agree with a lot of the commentary today."
Commissioner Bill Truex was more measured.
"I knew today was going to be tough, because I'm not totally against this, but at the same time, all my neighbors are," he said.
