ENGLEWOOD — Kenneth Lounders hopes to inspect the mouths of many students Saturday.
The longtime dentist volunteers his time at the Kids' Needs Back to School Bash doing free exams. He uses the opportunity to talk to children about how long to brush and why it's so important to floss their teeth.
"A dental exam without X-rays is $65," said Vicky Sheppard, an employee at Lounders' Englewood office. "He (Kenneth) loves working with children. ...Last year, he didn't see as many children as he hoped. We think sometimes a parent doesn't want to have the child get a free exam because if they learn something is wrong, and they don't have insurance, they feel they may not be able to afford to fix the problem."
Lounders teamed up with Englewood United Methodist Church, which provides financial aid to needy families who can't afford dental services for their children.
The North Port Health Department also offers a sliding scale payment system for children who are not insured or under insured.
The annual Kids' Needs Back to School Bash is open to students kindergarten through high school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Englewood SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road, Englewood. Any Englewood family can come for free.
For months, members of Kids' Needs Greater Englewood collected new socks and underwear, sneakers and shoes for kids of all ages. They recently received donations from US Health Advisors, Conner's Crew and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary 113 in Rotonda West.
Parents must show a driver's license and bring a bill to prove they live in the Englewood area. Children can receive a free backpack and school supplies, toiletries, socks, underwear, shoes, refreshments, and more. Local professionals are giving free hearing screenings, haircuts and school physicals on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents should expect some long lines for some of the free services.
"We hope to see hundreds of children and their families this year," said Darlene Stark, membership coordinator at the Englewood YMCA which is co-sponsoring the event. "I volunteered there last year and it was pretty full."
Stark said parents can check out the programs and services provided by the YMCA.
"We have an after school program and several sports leagues," she said. "We also have a scholarship program for families in need. We can talk about it at the back to school bash. We will have the paperwork available for the parents to fill out. They will not get a decision that day, but will before school starts."
For children who couldn't get a haircut at the bash, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Ben's Barber Shop, 121 S. Indiana Ave. in Englewood. Barbers Anthony Rizzo and Ed Kinsey will be giving children's haircuts. Ben's Barber Shop is a supporter of Kids' Needs.
Also for those who miss the event, Kids’ Closet, 272 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will be open in August for families to get free clothing.
