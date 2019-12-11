Kelly Youngquest's daughter had lost a hair ribbon at Saturday's Poinsettia Parade in North Port. It was a family keepsake, worth doubling back to find.
So early Sunday, Youngquest returned to the parade grounds at city hall. She couldn't find the green ribbon. What she did discover was so alarming, however, that she turned to city commissioners for help on Tuesday.
What she saw was a whole lot of balloons in ditches, along the parade route. There were enough of them to cause a funk, she told commissioners, standing before them and recounting the scene during their meeting Tuesday.
Youngquest, who is 29, wasn't clear on what action she wished the commissioners to take.
“It was a first step,” she said afterward, chewing on the idea of perhaps asking for a ban on balloons at city functions, even using such things as pinwheels or other devices to celebrate an event. “It's a huge problem.”
What Youngquest had suggested is in line with movements in other states and countries. There is sizable opposition and laws against so-called balloon pollution. The issue is environmental, safety and conservation, according to several sources, with released balloons regularly in waterways, washed ashore or in the guts of deceased wildlife.
“All released balloons, including those falsely marketed as 'biodegradable latex,' return to Earth as ugly litter,” according to language on the Florida-based Balloons Blow website, which is an advocacy group promoting alternatives. “They kill countless animals and cause dangerous power outages.
“Balloons can travel thousands of miles and pollute the most remote and pristine places.”
The Washington Post in September reported that at least five states and more than a dozen cities nationwide have some form of a ban, including Virginia and Baltimore. More than a half-dozen other states have considered prohibitions in recent years, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.
And Clemson University in South Carolina under pressure had abandoned its tradition of releasing thousands of orange helium-filled balloons while the football team at home games rushed the stadium. And balloons as of September 2017 were made illegal at 11 Palm Beach County beachfront parks.
The penalty: up to $500 in fines and 60 days in jail for a balloon ban violator.
Should North Port act on her suggestion to limit or outright stop balloon releases, Youngquest said, “it would be worth the loss of the (hair) ribbon.”
