ENGLEWOOD – Insisting Sarasota County Schools ignored complaints that library shelves hold lewd and/or obscene books, an Englewood man has turned to the courts.
Robert Craft filed a civil suit against the Sarasota County School Board, listing its members as participants, in the paperwork alleging sexually explicit books are available to school kids and - as such - are not appropriate.
“A breach in the veil of public trust by (the) defendant,” Craft wrote in the 22-page civil suit, filed July 1 with Sarasota County courts.
Without a lawyer, he filed the document as a “natural person, free resident, free citizen & taxpayer,” legalese for self-defense in criminal or civil hearings, or pro se.
Craft cited "a lot of conflict between the public and the School Board" in filing the civil suit, which was sent for delivery to the five board members Friday.
"Bring it back to harmony ... let a jury decide," he stated.
Sarasota County Schools attorney Daniel DeLeo said Craft's civil suit — which asks for an emergency injunction to stop “children's exposure to sexually explicit materials and child rape materials in Sarasota County Public Schools” — was pointless, as the district has procedures for parents and others to voice concerns about textbooks, curriculum and other learning materials.
DeLeo also said higher court decisions deemed libraries as covered under free speech protections. And, he added, books described as lewd in the civil suit such as “The Bluest Eye” by Nobel Prize author Toni Morrison had been deemed classics, the book “Sold” by Patricia McCormick a National Book Award finalist.
Such books with broader messages for young adults were only released to high school students with a parent's permission and were not on library bookshelves, he said.
Craft's civil suit “is a giant waste of taxpayer money,” DeLeo said. “A crazy sort of thing.”
The heart of Craft's argument is that school kids are exposed to literature portraying adult themes. Concerned parents and others had petitioned or expressed their displeasure to the school district but were ignored, he argued. He cited state constitutional rules for remedying such things.
In pursuing his grievances, Craft said he inspected books in a Sarasota County elementary school. Upset parents had demanded certain literature's removal in May, one citing passages from “Sold.”
The board's response, he noted in the civil suit, “was refusal to act in good faith by disregard.”
Craft's legal push would compel authorities to seize literature he deemed as offensive, to prompt a grand jury to seek a criminal indictment against the School Board, according to the civil suit.
A summons of Craft's civil suit were to be delivered to the School Board on Friday. Each had 40 days to supply a written defense for allowing that literature to remain on library shelves, or “a default will be entered against that defendant for the relief demanded in complaint or petition,” he wrote in the civil suit.
