ENGLEWOOD — Brenda Bossman is excited.
Bossman said sea turtle patrol volunteers excavated a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nest where the eggs hatched and the hatchings scrambled down the Gulf beach and into the Gulf at the Palm Island Resort beach.
What made the nest hatching especially exciting for Bossman, the primary state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands, is that Kemp's ridley is among the smallest and rarest of sea turtle species. Last turtle season, a Kemp's ridley nest in the area did not hatch.
Volunteer Judy Kelley, who excavated the nest, counted 73 hatched eggs, 14 unhatched and one dead hatchling.
While not a record-breaking year, this year's sea turtle season, which officially runs from May 1 to Oct. 31, appears to be a banner year.
Along the two-mile stretch of Gulf beach from the resort to the Don Pedro State Park, Bossman said volunteers have documented more than 400 nests.
On Manasota Key, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees sea turtle patrols, reported last week 3,533 loggerhead, 107 green and one Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests.
From Venice to Longboat Key Mote Marine Laboratory oversees the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols. As of July 10, Mote reported 2,894 loggerhead and 42 green sea turtle nests. Predominately, Casey Key is seeing the most nests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.