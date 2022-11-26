When one loyal Barberstry customer showed up early for his post-Ian appointment, he was shocked at how sunny the Feodor’s Plaza stores had become.
He wouldn’t be getting a trim that day.
Their roofs were gone.
Englewood’s Barberstry & Company started 14 years ago as Finley’s Barber Shop, named after current co-owner Nick Finley and his now-retired dad, Charlie, longtime Englewood residents who’ve served hundreds of clients of all ages.
Their promises? “Great hair by people who care” and “century-old classic barbering methods with a modern touch.”
From a single chair on North Indiana Avenue, Finley’s grew into a three-chair tonsorium in the Basil Appliance plaza on South McCall Road.
Sarah Finley Goodwin, an Englewood barber for 20 years, joined her brother there in 2011, when they renamed themselves Barberstry & Company, to suggest “barbering artistry.”
Four years later, they moved down South McCall into their five-chair space, with massage facilities, in Feodor’s Plaza across from The End Zone.
They’ve won nine Best of Englewood awards and were a finalist among the 2020 Harbor Style Magazine Harbor’s Hottest.
Every October (except this one) they team up with Sunset Rotary to benefit Englewood public schools with an annual “Night at Barberstry” — with straight-razor shave or haircut, cigars and bourbon — which raises more than $15,000 every year.
The brother-sister team always puts their money back into the shop, building everything themselves, adding a brick wall and new stations over time.
After the hurricane ripped through the plaza, everything, including their reception desk, the brick wall and a wall decoration reminding clients to “RELAX,” lay exposed to the elements.
Just when they were saying they needed a bigger wall to hold them, their Best of Englewood plaques were destroyed. Even the cash in the register was looted.
“I thought: This can’t be real,” Goodwin said. “There was nothing to salvage.”
Their first break: a set of new chairs arrived late and missed the storm.
Their second: those four chairs and Barberstry staff now serve customers in Englewood’s 2 K’s Salon and Spa, at 168 W. Dearborn St.
After her own salon sustained serious roof damage, 2 K’s owner Keri Duff managed to post: “We have to stay positive, which is hard during a very destructive time, but I’m here to help each and every client if you need the help, so please don’t hesitate to ask! Sending love to the whole community, please remember to be kind!”
Duff lived up to her words by offering to lease part of her repaired shop to Barberstry for six months, until it finds a permanent place. Barberstry’s old location will be demolished.
Because insurance covered neither losses nor moving expenses, Barberstry welcomes donations to its GoFundMe, Barberstry Hurricane Relief at https://gofund.me/5101f3d8. And gift certificates would make fine Christmas presents.
“We know thousands are in the same predicament,” they apologized, “so we appreciate all the help given to us. We will recover as a community because we are Englewood strong!”
