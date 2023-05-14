Mark Timchula "The Beach Guy"

Mark Timchula, shown in this 2016 file photo, is better known as “The Beach Guy.” He has rented beach umbrellas and chairs at Englewood Beach for 11 years. Charlotte County commissioners will decide if he or a competitor will have the concession.

ENGLEWOOD — Mark Timchula — known as the The Beach Guy for his longtime rental business at Englewood Beach — told his 20,000 social media followers he's been blindsided by Charlotte County's decision to consider a new vendor for beach concessions.

For 11 years, Timchula's contract with Charlotte County has allowed him to rent out items like beach umbrellas and chairs at the county's only public Gulf of Mexico beach.

Megan Timchula, right, helps her father, Mark, run his beach business. Mark is also known as “The Beach Guy” rents chairs, umbrellas, cabanas and more at Englewood Beach.


Mark Timchula, known as “The Beach Guy” for his umbrellas and chair rental concession, posts morning videos daily describing what the day is like at Englewood Beach.
Manasota Valet is has submitted a proposal with Charlotte County to run a rental concession at Englewood Beach. The company is affiliated with Stumpy’s Free Ride, a shuttle service that operates on Manasota Key and other areas of Englewood.
Ron DeSantis, then Republican nominee for Florida governor, meets with Mark Timchula, known as the The Beach Guy, at Englewood Beach in this 2019 file photo. DeSantis came to Englewood to see about the red tide conditions near the end of a severe year-long bloom in the Gulf of Mexico.
   

