ENGLEWOOD — Mark Timchula — known as the The Beach Guy for his longtime rental business at Englewood Beach — told his 20,000 social media followers he's been blindsided by Charlotte County's decision to consider a new vendor for beach concessions.
For 11 years, Timchula's contract with Charlotte County has allowed him to rent out items like beach umbrellas and chairs at the county's only public Gulf of Mexico beach.
But that's set to end this fall when a new vendor is set to take over the county concession.
Timchula claims his problems began after a competing vendor, Manasota Valet, was soliciting similar rentals on the same stretch of the beach without a county contract.
"When I turned them (Manasota Valet) in, suddenly the county wanted a request for proposal for rentals I've been doing on this beach for 11 years," Timchula said.
Timcula says he created the business for the beach with his daily beach reports that are posted online and on a radio show.
"All of that would go away if I can't run my business on Englewood Beach," he said.
On April 3, Charlotte County requested bids for concessions on Englewood Beach.
Two respondences were filed: Timchula, president of Mark Knofler's Enterprises, and Dominic Trahan, manager of Manasota Valet.
A county committee interviewed both April 27. Timchula offered $6,400 to the county to run his business on the beach. He scored 55.9 points on the committee's evaluation.
Trahan scored 71 points on his proposal, which included food delivery from local beachfront restaurants.
The committee chose Manasota Valet's proposal to present to the Charlotte County Commissioners at its May 23 meeting.
Timchula then asked his followers if they know an attorney who will fight the county's selection process. He asked supporters to "boycott" his competition if the bid is approved by the county commissioners.
"It's nepotism," Timchula claimed. "They (Manasota Valet) are in tight with the restaurants along the beach. They are friends with the county commissioners. It's being done out of spite. I have a verbal agreement with the county that allowed me to be on Englewood Beach indefinitely, and now they are going back on their word."
Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason said that isn't correct.
"The county does not operate on a handshake deal," he said. "The county doesn't operate on a word-of-mouth contract. The commissioners will review the request for proposal for concessions on Englewood Beach. They can go with the committee's recommendation. If they want to make any changes, the contract would have to go out for rebid."
Gleason said Trahan has an existing contract with the county through the Stumpy's Free Ride shuttle service. The company uses multiple-seat golf carts to take people to and from restaurants, hotels and beaches on Manasota Key and other parts of Englewood.
Trahan said he and his businesses are being bullied and targeted by an online misinformation.
"I am not related to anyone at the county or any of the restaurant owners," said Trahan, who has a controlling interest in Terra Firma Management in Englewood. "I responded to a RPF from the county," he said.
Trahan noted he's not adding personal watercraft and food delivered to the beach must follow "eco-friendly rules."
"We are looking to enhance the beach experience, keep it clean and offer more," he said.
His business would look to add paddleboards, he said.
"There is a younger beach user we are trying to appeal to," Trahan said. "We have a great relationship with other local businesses. Stumpy's does receive advertising dollars from some of the local restaurants. We do already deliver for them, but there's no nepotism going on."
Trahan said Timchula may have an issue with the county - but not him. Trahan also called out the supposed verbal deal.
"If something is allowed for 11 years and isn't unchecked, isn't that called croneyism?" Trahan said. "How is that fair?"
Gleason said the commission directed staff to put out a request for proposal at its Feb. 28 board meeting.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said the request for proposal process is done "to be fair to everyone."
"There is an annual contract with one company, but carrying forward, if there's others who are interested, we need to consider them through the RFP process," Truex said. "We (County Commission members) will review what is brought to the table."
Timchula's contract expires Aug. 1. The county has 60 days to end the written agreement with Timchula and begin the new contract.
Timchula, 62, said he wanted to stay in business for four more years. He said he might give away some of the umbrellas for a day to beachgoers to counter the new beach rentals. He asked his followers to speak up at the upcoming County Commission meeting.
"I'm going to lose all of my equipment," he said. "We are going to need to go out in full force."
Peggy Burton recently created a GoFundMe page for Timchula with a goal of raising $10,000 so he can hire an attorney.
