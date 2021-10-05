ENGLEWOOD — This week appears to be a good week to consider a day at the beach.
While not completely free of the presence of red tide algae in the Gulf, conditions show an improvement over last week.
According to reports Monday and Tuesday morning, the threat to beachgoers from the toxic red tide algae or jellyfish seems to be minimal on local beaches, especially when compared to last week.
A week ago, Sarasota County health officials posted county beaches with signs, cautioning people that red tide was present in Gulf waters.
Monday, Sarasota County announced "Our morning beach conditions monitoring results show little to no red tide impacts throughout the county today."
Mote Marine Laboratory beach reports Tuesday morning also suggested Manasota and Blind Pass beaches were relatively clear. Beach goers at Manasota Beach reported slight respiratory irritations. Coughing and throat irritations can indicate airborne red tide toxins. Venice Beach experienced similar conditions.
The video Mark Timchula, better known as the Beach Guy at Englewood Beach, posted on his Facebook page Monday showed clear waters. Timchula said no airborne toxins soured the air.
"It's a beautiful day," he said.
Nokomis beaches saw no signs of red tide Tuesday morning, but Mote reported "many" jellyfish in the water at Nokomis beach.
Mote also reported winds out of the east, which tend to push the red tide algae blooms and airborne toxins further out into the Gulf.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com the results of water samples collected in the last eight days.
A week ago, one sample turned up medium concentrations, 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water, two miles offshore from Stump Pass. Various other samples closer to shore saw low concentrations, 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water, from Boca Grande Pass north into Sarasota County.
The good news is that Mote reported Tuesday optimum conditions at the two Boca Grande lighthouse beaches on Gasparilla Island.
Conditions can change with a simple change in wind direction or tide changes. It's best to check conditions before heading out for beach.
