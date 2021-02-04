ENGLEWOOD — It may be a bit chilly to swim in the Gulf of Mexico, but the high surf danger has passed.
Earlier this week, Sarasota County issued red flags for all its beaches, meaning conditions were too rough for swimming. Some beaches, including Manasota Beach in Englewood, had "double red" posted, meaning no swimming was permitted.
As of Thursday, the high surf advisories have been lifted and the beaches are good for swimming. Manasota, Blind Pass, Venice and other beaches were listed as green. Caspersen Beach between Englewood and Venice was flagged yellow, meaning swimmers should use extra caution.
To check on beach status, visit Mote Marine Laboratory's site, visitbeaches.org, which is updated frequently.
While Sarasota and Manatee counties issue swim warnings, Charlotte County does not, and advises beach goers to use common sense about conditions.
