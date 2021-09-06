ENGLEWOOD — An uptick of COVID-19 cases from the delta variant didn't hurt rentals on Manasota Key this summer.
In fact, things were going great as people streamed to Florida, helping to make up losses due to a tough spring and summer of 2020. July rentals were way up, and businesses near the beaches were popping.
Until red tide showed up.
"We've had quite a few cancellations in August," said Marty Chappell of Gulf Realty & Associates on Beach Road in Englewood. "Fortunately, it didn't really start until mid-August when our rental activity goes down anyway. We've been affected by it.
"We had a record-breaking July. We were renting properties with two-week minimums that never rent in the summer. Nobody wants to rent a tired unit, they want something updated — but this summer they were taking anything they could get. A lot of people were coming from the Midwest," he said.
"Then red tide hit. It pushed back bookings and forced some refunds."
Business owners say this year's red tide event isn't anywhere near as bad or as long-lasting as it was in 2018-19. In one respect, it comes at a time of year when business is traditionally slow in late August and September.
But it also comes on the heels of some not-so-great circumstances beyond anyone's control.
FOUR CRISES
The local hospitality industry has actually been dealing with four crises: COVID-19, red tide, weather and staffing shortages, according to Justin Pachota of Venice Pier Group.
The Venice Pier group operates Sharky's on the Pier, Fins at Sharky's, Snook Haven and the Siesta Key beach concession.
Business is slow, he said, but "we're plugging away one day at a time," he said.
It's been a tricky four years for business owners connected to the hospitality industry.
Hurricane Irma approached in September 2017, and while the brunt of the storm missed the area, many people and businesses lost power for a time. And business.
Then there was the red tide, the karenia brevis algae, that bloomed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2018 and lasted until 2019. Hurricane Dorian threatened the state that Labor Day weekend, leading to closures and cancellations, even though it missed Southwest Florida. The year 2020 will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by staffing shortages as customers began to come back.
But that doesn't mean anyone is giving up.
COMES AND GOES
Kelly Houghland, a hostess at the White Elephant Pub across the street from Englewood Beach, said the restaurant is open and has live music.
"Things look good today — it's like red tide dissipated," she said Friday. "We have live music and a small inside dining room. We've had to deal with red tide for about three weeks now. But we are open."
Just down the street the Barefoot Trader, manager Hannah Shreffler said she prepared for slower August days, but is seeing a slight impact due to red tide.
"We are selling less beach chairs, towels and beach toys because there are fewer people on the beach, but we still sell plenty of T-shirts," she said. "We stay open until 9 p.m., even when there's red tide."
The effects of red tide, which can range from a slight smell in the air to throat and lung irritations and fish kills when it's at its worst, can change fairly often. Winds, ocean currents and tides can move the algae to and from coastlines and bays, and those factors change often.
This year, the Tampa Bay area, Pinellas County beaches and Sarasota Beaches suffered from blooms in late spring and early summer. In Englewood, Venice and Nokomis, it came later.
But its effects change from day to day, sometimes hour to hour, based on winds and currents.
KEEPING TRACK
"I go to Englewood Beach daily. I check to see the conditions," said Doug Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. "We also get calls from people who want to know about red tide on the beach. We direct them www.visitbeaches.org, which is powered by Mote Marine. That site tells if there's dead fish on the beach and if there's a smell. It's updated sometimes more than once a day in real time."
Sean Doherty, Tourist Development Council tourism director for Charlotte County, is also watching.
"We get daily reports and have Charlotte County staff on the beaches to remove any dead fish," he said. "I read an article from FWC that said Hurricane Ida helped take care of some of the red tide and get it out of there. We've been lucky. Lee, Sarasota, Pinellas counties have been battling it for months. If we have to deal with red tide, this is the time because it's the slowest time for many businesses. We are hopeful it's on it's way out. It's hard to predict."
Doherty said if red tide had to come to the region, at least it was the end of the summer, when things are traditionally slow.
Izzo said the chamber is also monitoring the impacts of red tide on local businesses. In 2018, the Englewood Chamber had a fundraiser to help families of restaurant and other works who couldn't work due to red tide.
"We are monitoring the impacts of red tide on the businesses, and if it's a strain on the local economy, certainly we will step up and do something," Izzo said.
"We can't mitigate hurricanes, COVID-19 or red tide, but we can mitigate the impacts by working extra hard to promote the businesses, he said.
He pointed to the Englewood Chamber's upcoming Let's Eat! Englewood restaurant promotion, which is set for Sept. 16-30, where participating restaurants offer fixed-price lunch and dinner specials to entice diners to try new and different menu offerings. The Englewood Chamber also has maintained its www.englewoodtakeout.com, where people can quickly find restaurants that offer takeout services.
The Venice Pier Group's own fixed-price event was moved from July to this month and rebranded as Christmas in September, set for Sept. 7-13.
"We're way better equipped to handle internal challenges with COVID," said Pachota of Venice Pier Group.
As for red tide, the best way to deal with it, he said, is to be honest with the public, telling them when there are good days and bad days.
