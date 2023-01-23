ENGLEWOOD — It took almost four months following Hurricane Ian, but Stump Pass Beach State Park is now open.
Bathers, shellers, beachgoers and sun worshipers were quick to reclaim their territory at the popular beach, situated at the southern tip of Manasota Key in Englewood.
Stump Pass Beach State Park is one of four parks under the Division of Recreation and Parks's Gasparilla Island Administration.
It includes:
• Port Boca Grande Lighthouse State Park on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, just south of the Boca Grande community.
• Don Pedro Island State Park, which includes a land base off Placida Road in Englewood and a beach on Don Pedro Island.
• Cayo Costa State Park, a bridgeless barrier island south of Boca Grande Pass.
• Stump Pass Beach State park, on the southern tip of Manasota Key in Englewood.
"All four parks received impacts from Hurricane Ian," parks manager Bryon Maxwell wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. "At this time Cayo Costa, Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Don Pedro Island side remains closed to visitors. We look forward to welcoming guests again as soon as conditions allow."
Stump Pass Parks is accessible by car at 900 Gulf Blvd., Englewood. It's about a mile south of Englewood Public Beach and the roundabout on Manasota Key.
It's open from 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days of the year. There is a pay station, and the fee is $3 per car.
The state closed many of its 175 state parks following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall at Cayo Costa on Sept. 28, and exited the state off the east coast the following day. Hurricane Nicole in November caused more damage to the state's park system.
Other parks on Florida's west coast that remain closed are: Lovers Key State Park in Lee County and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Collier County.
Myakka State Park in Sarasota County is open for visitors, however camping is limited and several cabins are still closed.
