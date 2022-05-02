ENGLEWOOD — Small and spunky, swankier inside than out, Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro looks at first glance like an unassuming beachside stop at 1350 Beach Road.
Still, its chefs always manage to whip up culinary miracles in a kitchen-trailer, while prepping upstairs and sliding everything down a specially MacGyvered chute.
Scott and Jill Hemmes, owners of multiple Beach Road properties — including Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Beach Road Watersports, Beach Road Boutique, and The Waverly on Englewood Beach — would be the first to admit that an upgrade is overdue.
For the last eight years, they’ve doggedly but quietly planned for a multilevel expansion at the inland end of Beach Road.
Ever since Scott launched Beach Road Watersports there more than 20 years ago, the couple kept branching out — from jet skis to boat rentals, boutique, wine bar, bistro, and patio dining. They purchased both buildings on their sprawling property.
The bistro couldn’t continue to grow with the temporary trailer that has fed its customers for the last decade.
Though mobile kitchens are more accepted today throughout Charlotte County, Beach Road Bistro’s need for a proper kitchen and a smoother workflow motivated a project that’s more necessary given the influx of new residents and visitors.
But because the restaurants of Englewood’s Beach Road are icons that have been there for decades, remodels must be handled with care.
For one thing, there’s the “50% rule” to wrestle with.
The state-mandated regulation, which bedevils all flood-zone renovations, requires that annual structural improvements costing 50% or more of a building’s appraised value be brought up to current Florida Building Code, including FEMA elevation requirements.
In other words, if the Hemmeses did everything they wanted, all at once, they’d face a daunting teardown and rebuild.
Instead, they decided to break the work and their closures into separate phases, working under the guidance of Elaine Miller of Englewood’s Suncoast Architect and project manager Kale Dailey from Englewood contractor Truex Preferred Construction.
Jill explained that the remodel had been delayed more by the red tape of permitting than by either the couple’s 2017 purchase of The Waverly or COVID slowdowns.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to do this,” she added. “But now we’re in Phase 1. It’s time!”
Phase 1 involves preparing the building across the parking lot for the boutique to move into this fall; converting the wine bar into a large indoor-outdoor, full-liquor bar; and repairing the seawall.
In Phase 2, the trailer gives way to an all-new kitchen in the former boutique space.
In Phase 2 they’ll also complete the second-story covered rooftop deck, with a second upstairs bar, stairwell and elevator, and a concrete waterfront patio with pull-down, windowed louvers for cold, wet weather.
According to Miller, “They’ll have not only the bay view that they already have, but extraordinary Gulf sunsets.”
When the vision is realized, Beach Road’s wine bar, bistro, boutique and watersports rental will be part of a brand-new compound with its own grand entryway.
Beach Road Boutique and Water Sports will remain open this summer, but the wine bar and bistro were to close starting this week and reopening in the fall.
During shutdown, full-time restaurant staff will work at The Waverly.
“That’s why we bought it in the first place,” Jill said.
Beach Road Boutique (941-475-6564) will remain open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Beach Road Watersports (941-475-9099) will remain open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
