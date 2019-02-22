ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't concluded its investigation of the three-vehicle wreck on Beach Road Thursday, but troopers released the names of the motorists Friday.
Two of the three motorists have out-of-state licenses.
FHP identified Nancy Robertson, 86, as one of the out-of-state license holders. The Tennessee woman sustained multiple leg fractures and was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.
A second driver was identified as Patrick James Smith, 42, who was issued a Massachusetts license. He reportedly refused medical treatment.
FHP identified the third driver as Judith Ann Wheeler, 72, who was issued a Florida driver's license. She, too, was airlifted after the wreck. Her condition was unknown, according to FHP reports.
FHP identified the three sedans involved in the wreck: a 2004 white Cadillac, a leased 2018 black Nissan, a Hertz rental 2019 silver Chevrolet sedan. However, troopers didn't identify Friday which motorist drove what vehicle.
The FHP received the 911 call at 1:17 p.m. Thursday but did not complete the on-scene investigation until 9:51 p.m.
Two of the three vehicles hit head-on, while the third was rear-ended at the foot of the Tom Adams Bridge on Manasota Key, according to FHP and other reports. The force of the accident caused a wheel to fly off one of the vehicles into a bicyclist warning sign on the side of the road.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Beach Road vehicle traffic for hours. Beach Road is the route between mainland Englewood and Manasota Key. The only other roadway on and off the barrier island is Manasota Beach Road, six miles north of Beach Road.
Southbound traffic on State Road 776 backed up for nearly a mile Thursday while emergency officials responded to the crash. FHP reopened the Beach Road shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
The FHP expects to conclude its investigation and issue a report next week.
