SARASOTA - If you like staying at the beach until midnight, don't plan on doing it in Sarasota County.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Sarasota County parks, beaches and other recreation facilities will close at the same time each day, 10 p.m., Parks department officials announced Wednesday.

"These changes are being implemented to improve the safety of park visitors, maintenance considerations, and to reduce impacts on natural and cultural resources," Parks Director Nicole Risler said in a statement.

Up until now, many parks were opened until midnight, while some others closed at 10 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged at 6 a.m. County workers have begun changing the information signs around the county to reflect the change.

The new rules affect Manasota Beach Park and Blind Pass Beach Park, as well as Indian Mound Park in Englewood.

Others in the area are Caspersen Beach in Venice and North Jetty Park and Nokomis Beach Park in Nokomis. All the access points to Siesta Key Beach and other county beaches in Sarasota are included.

The new hours don't apply to city-owned parks in North Port, Venice or Sarasota, which have their own hours of operation. Charlotte County parks, including Englewood Beach, are closed at 9 p.m. each night and open at 6 a.m. each day. Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key is operated by the state, and is open from 8 a.m. to sundown.

For more information about Sarasota County Parks, visit www.scgov.net.

