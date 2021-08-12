ENGLEWOOD — The reports this week from local Gulf beaches have been more favorable than they have been.
"The water is clear," said Mark Timchula, better known as the Beach Guy on Englewood Beach. Timchula posts daily videos on his Facebook page Tim Chula.
After more than a week of fish kills and respiratory distress due to red tide, the presence of the toxic algae seems to have diminished.
But that's no reason to throw caution to the wind.
Like Sarasota and Charlotte counties, Lee County issued Wednesday precautionary red tide warnings for its portion of Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande beaches.
A water sample taken Monday from Boca Grande Pass by the Florid a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission turned up a low concentration of Karina brevis, the algae that's known as red tide when it blooms in big numbers.
But Thursday, Mote Marine Laboratory's Beach Conditions at visitbeaches.org reported no dead fish nor respiratory irritations on Boca Grande beaches. The website habforecast.gcoos.org also predicted Thursday favorable beach conditions.
A few miles north, water samples that Monday from Manasota Key saw higher, medium concentrations. People reported seeing dead fish and eels at Blind Pass Beach.
Water samples taken from beaches north of Manasota Key to Sarasota also turned up mostly medium and concentrations of red tide. North Jetty Beach on Casey Key in Sarasota County logged a high concentration on the most recent samples, collected Monday.
Mote reported suggest less-than-favorable conditions lingering respiratory irritations Thursday on Sarasota's Manasota Beach and North Jetty.
