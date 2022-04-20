Fans stand and raise their caps to signal the start of spring training during the Atlanta Braves-Minnesota Twins game in March at CoolToday Park. Tourist tax numbers reached record highs this season, according to early data released by Sarasota County.
Fans stand for the National Anthem before the start of the Atlanta Braves-Minnesota Twins spring training opening home game at CoolToday Park in March. Tourist tax numbers reached record highs this season, according to early data released by Sarasota County.
SARASOTA — As people are beginning to travel again, Sarasota County appears to be a popular place to visit -- with bed tax collections setting records for the months of January and February.
According to data released by Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates’ office, January collections totaled $4.3 million, while February’s totals reached a new height of $4.7 million.
Comparatively, the county collected $2.7 million in January 2021 and $3.1 million in February 2021.
The total haul for this February was the highest ever collected in a single month, according to the data.
The previous high was set in March 2021 when the county collected $4.6 million.
Through the first five months of the current fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2021, the county has collected $16.3 million, slightly more than half of the $31 million collected in all 12 months of fiscal year 2021, Ford-Coates reported.
The latest numbers are a complete reversal from collections over the past two years as the pandemic caused travel to the county to plummet.
After receiving a total of $2.7 million in March 2020, bed tax revenues in the following month dropped to a paltry $281,000.
Since then, the numbers have continued an upward trajectory as pandemic fears eased, and people began traveling again.
Breaking down the data by location, collections from North Port totaled $115,195 over the first five months of the 2022 fiscal year, with $29,765 reported in January and $29,655 in February.
Collections from Venice totaled $815,786 over the same five-month period, with $361,428 collected in January and $199,964 in February.
The bed tax, formally known as the tourist development tax, is collected on all rentals of six months or less. The county currently levies a tax of 5%, but with the designation of a high-impact tourism county in December, state law allows the county to charge a 6% bed tax.
County commissioners have already agreed to do that and will formalize the new rate during their regular meeting next Tuesday. Collection of that additional penny of bed tax will begin with the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.