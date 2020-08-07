NORTH PORT — Less than 12 hours after a car crashed through a wall and into Beef ‘O’ Brady’s dining room, owner John Downey was working alongside employees to fix what they could to get back open.
A few hours later, the restaurant was back open, dishing out burger baskets, chicken wings and fries.
“2020 has been a bad year for everybody,” Downey said Friday morning without pausing his work. “We’re going to get it straightened up — and open.”
The night before, Thursday, a vehicle made a surprise entrance, smashing an outside wall and coming almost completely into the dining room of the family sports bar at 1037 Sumter Blvd., North Port.
Though Downey wasn’t in the restaurant when the crash happened, he said a waitress was nearby taking an order, and a table had just been seated close by.
Somehow, nobody was hurt.
An employee, who was on the patio at the time of the crash said he thought a fight had broken out inside. When he walked in assuming he was going to have to break up a fight, he saw the white car in a place where it should’t be.
By 10 a.m. Friday, Downey had installed hurricane shutters where the wall had been, and was cleaning up the place as fast as he could, aiming for a lunchtime opening.
“I don’t think we’re going to open — I know,” he said. “I don’t close for this.”
By Friday night’s dinner rush, the restaurant was open.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.