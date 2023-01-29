The Englewood Beer Fest was family time for Louise Comeau, left, and daughter Lysa Marie Comeau, with Ralph Lorminey and their baby Theo on Saturday afternoon. The family is visiting from Montreal, Canada.
Michelle Shamasian, right, sells pretzel necklaces for Women Empowerment Scholarships for Lemon Bay High students at the Englewood Beer Fest. Enjoying the beer and pretzels are Kim and John Harrison of South Gulf Cove and Diana and Jim Chaney of Rotonda.
Elizabeth Phillips, of Rotonda Lakes, samples a taster mug of Pints in Paradise, an ale brewed by Palm City Brewing in Fort Myers.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Scott and Jake of Flat Water perform on the Dignam Family Stage at Englewood Beer Fest on Saturday.
ENGLEWOOD — Beer lovers came out for the third annual Englewood Beer Fest, hosted by the the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset on Saturday on Englewood's West Dearborn Street.
There was live music, food, games and craft vendors, but the big attraction was the beer garden, where breweries from all over Florida and beyond offered samples of more than two dozens crafted beers and ales to the thirsty and the curious — who showed up in big numbers.
