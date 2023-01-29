ENGLEWOOD — Beer lovers came out for the third annual Englewood Beer Fest, hosted by the the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset on Saturday on Englewood's West Dearborn Street.

There was live music, food, games and craft vendors, but the big attraction was the beer garden, where breweries from all over Florida and beyond offered samples of more than two dozens crafted beers and ales to the thirsty and the curious — who showed up in big numbers.


