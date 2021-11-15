SARASOTA — The clock is now ticking on Sarasota County’s occupancy of its long-time administrative headquarters at 1660 Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota.
Monday, by a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to sell the property along with two adjacent parcels to Benderson Development Corp. for $25 million. The contract also calls for the county to lease back the building and parcels for $1 million a year for the next four years.
During that time, the county will design and build a new but smaller administration center on a piece of vacant county-owned land on Cattlemen Road.
Commissioners had given the go-ahead to negotiation with Benderson during a Sept. 29, with Commissioner Nancy Detert expressing concerns about maintenance during the lease term.
That concern was allayed by staff during negotiations with the company as the final lease makes the company responsible for maintenance of the roof and structure. The county will be responsible for all other maintenance.
Driving the decision to leave the facility, which the county has occupied since the 1990s, was the estimated cost of future repairs and maintenance, a staggering $32 million over the next ten years according to a staff analysis.
Even today, Commissioner Alan Maio pointed out during the meeting, “what look like upside-down unbrellas are catching rain water leaking through the roof.”
Praising staff for their swift work, Maio said, “This was an incredibly, incredibly quick job," Maio said. "I dare say it is an instance where I am not sure the private sector could have matched the speed, intensity, and negotiating skills of our staff."
During a commission retreat in 2019, Maio had broached the topic of leaving the current site, reported slapping the table and demanding that staff get them “out of this building now.”
Detert said she was “very satisfied” with the contract.
“I think this is a legacy event for Sarasota County,” Commissioner Mike Moran added.
The county plans to be in its new site in 2025, but the contract with Benderson does allow them to leave early with six months notice if construction proceeds faster.
