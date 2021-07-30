The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission monitors the Gulf and bays for the presence of red tide algae, and updates its map daily at myfwc.com. Friday’s map showed the presence of red tide along several Southwest Florida counties, including Charlotte and Sarasota.
ENGLEWOOD — Friday proved a good day on Englewood Beach.
Not so much north of Englewood.
Mark Timchula, who rents umbrellas and chairs at Englewood Beach, posts daily videos of beach conditions on his Facebook page “Tim Chula.”
Despite the presence of the toxic red tide algae offshore from Manasota Key and other local barrier islands, Timchula reported Friday morning how conditions at the public beach were rather pleasant.
Others agreed.
“It was pretty good — other than smell of dead fish,” said Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Zoe Bass, who oversees Coastal Wildlife Club sea turtle patrols, said conditions Friday morning were mild at the county line on Manasota Key, but further north, near the public Manasota Beach, red tide made its presence known. She also reported a “good size” grouper and puffer fish washing onshore.
The story is much different in Nokomis north to St. Petersburg.
Mote Marine Laboratory reported people experiencing moderate respiratory irritations and other ailments on Gulf beaches. Some beaches saw thick accumulations of dead fish washing up onto beaches.
Sarasota County reported Friday “moderate to major” airborne toxins from red tide at the Gulf beaches on Lido Key.
According to the water samples collected for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide is intensifying north of Pinellas County and has been found in water samples taken offshore from Homosassa Springs and Citrus County.
