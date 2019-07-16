By GREG GILES
News Editor
SOUTH VENICE — A bicyclist was seriously injured when she was struck by a pickup at Palmetto Road and State Road 776 near U.S. 41 in South Venice.
As of Tuesday afternoon, little information had been released about the female victim’s condition.
A 911 call about the crash came in shortly before noon.
The bicyclist, identified as Kathy Langner, 64, of Venice had been struck during the lunchtime rush hour on a busy six-lane road, which has bicycle lanes on both sides.
A GMC Sierra pickup driven by Michael Kurtner, 49, of Venice was pulling out from Palmetto Road, attempting to turn right onto S.R. 776 (Englewood Road) headed south, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Kurtner pulled past the stop sign and struck Langner, the FHP reported.
Langner was headed north in the southbound bike lane when she was struck.
The vehicle came to rest partway in the path of the southbound right lane, with a blue bicycle beneath the driver’s side door.
Deputies and firefighters blocked off all northbound and southbound lanes on S.R. 776, a quarter mile southwest of U.S. 41, to create a landing zone for BayFlite.
The cyclist, who was unconscious when deputies first arrived on scene, was taken by helicopter around 12:30 p.m. to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Unit. Her condition is unknown.
By 1 p.m., Englewood Road was reopened. The right-hand southbound lane of S.R. 776 remained closed at the crash site, protected by orange-and-white safety cones.
The male driver of the pickup involved in the crash stood outside near a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, awaiting a Florida Highway Patrol investigative team, which arrived more than an hour after the crash.
