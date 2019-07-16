Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.