ENGLEWOOD — The Fourth of July is a great holiday to celebrate with family and friends at local beaches and on boats.
But it also is a good time to remember local barrier islands are now nurseries for nesting sea turtles and various shorebirds.
They need the public's help and respect.
Sea turtles and shorebirds, the hatching turtles and shorebirds nestlings, face their share of natural predators, but people can do their part and help to ensure a safe and productive nesting season.
"Seeing a turtle nesting on the beach is something many people want to see while visiting our beaches," said Brenda Bossman.
Bossman is the primary state permit holder who oversees the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols south of Stump Pass on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
"Unfortunately many people do not see a turtle actually nesting because they cause the female turtle to be uncomfortable and leave the beach after putting much energy into trying to nest," Bossman said.
Most sea turtles nest at night.
Both the nesting turtles and the young turtles emerging from nests can be adversely affected by artificial light — whether it be a porch light or lamp light spilling onto a beach, flashlights or photographic flashes from cameras or cellphones.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as well as other jurisdictions, implement sea turtle ordinances that require, in part, the shielding of indoor and outdoor lighting from shining on beaches.
Also, shorebirds and turtles are state and federally protected species.
This season hasn't been a particularly good season for people showing consideration and respect nesting turtles and shorebirds.
North of Stump Pass, the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers, under primary permit holders Wilma Katz and Zoe Bass, patrol all of Manasota Key.
"False (crawls) are still on the rise," Bass told The Daily Sun. "We're finding footprints all over nest areas. We need to plead with the public to please be respectful of the nesting females and the beach environment."
Like Bossman, Bass asks people to enjoy the nesting turtles by keeping your distance, allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness and quietly observe the turtles.
Cleaning up beaches of chairs, toys and other potential obstacles, as well as filling holes that can become traps for sea turtles can also do a lot of good.
Even the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lends it voice to the chorus, asking people to enjoy public beaches but also to remember they're sharing the beach with turtles.
"Getting too close (50 feet or less) to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete nesting," a news release stated. "All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed — it is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs or hatchlings."
If someone disturbing a sea turtle nest, or see an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922. Cellphone users can also call *FWC or #FWC or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
BE KIND TO BIRDS
Local shorebird nesting this season has been dismal, experts say.
Natural predators — particularly coyotes — are ravaging nesting areas, but the birds face human disruptions, including dogs running loose or minimally controlled with electronic collars running too close to nesting areas have been a major disruptions. The nesting birds are skittish enough.
Suzanne Derheimer oversees shorebird nesting for Charlotte County.
Her best advice is no fireworks on the beach. She lent her voice to the chorus of no lights on the beach.
"Stay out of posted areas for sea turtle nest and bird nesting areas," Derheimer said in an email. "These areas are protecting eggs! Give them space! If you see sea turtles on beach back off and just observe. If you are getting dive bombed by birds, back off you are too close to nesting activities."
State wildlife officials advise:
"Getting too close to nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds can cause them to flush from their breeding sites, leaving vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators.
"Egg temperatures can increase to lethal levels after just a few minutes of direct sun exposure. Shorebirds and seabirds nest in shallow scrapes in the sand and their eggs and chicks are well-camouflaged, making them vulnerable to being stepped on unless people look out for them and walk around flocks of birds."
For more information about nesting shorebirds, visit MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure. Or go to the Florida Shorebird Alliance website, FLShorebirdAlliance.org, to learn more about how to participate in shorebird and seabird conservation efforts.
