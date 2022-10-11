ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s four Rotary clubs — the Lemon Bay Sunrise, the Rotary of Englewood Sunset, the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotonda Rotary — are banding together to help Englewood area residents hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.
The Rotarians all over town have helped collect and distribute to hundreds of families. Things like generators, gas, food, water, diapers, feminine andpersonal hygiene items, pet food and other goods have made it to families since Ian struck Sept. 28.
“We had two trucks and a trailer delivered,” Sunrise President Dave Wampler said Monday.
No distribution site or time had been determined Monday. Chapter presidents were expected to meet and decide upon locations and times for the distribution.
The Rotary of Englewood Sunset had to delay its plans to bring back the Old Englewood Farmers Market to Pioneer Plaza, but its members hope to bring back sooner than later.
The goal now, Sunset Rotary President Thomas Hinck, said, is to bring back the farmers market to West Dearborn in two weeks.
But a lot more is happening on West Dearborn Street to bring back normalcy.
Wright Construction crews were busy with clean ups along West Dearborn Street on Monday.
The plan now is for the construction along the West Dearborn road and streetscaping to resume as early as Wednesday or Thursday, said Debbie Marks, Sarasota County manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
The Old Englewood Village Association won’t let Ian disrupt Englewood’s Halloween Safe Walk, OEVA board member Les Bernstein said.
“We’ve got to keep normal things happening,” Bernstein said.
Safe Walk will also become a reality, she said.
“We have merchants and nonprofits who are waiting for it,” Marks said.
