ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s four Rotary clubs — the Lemon Bay Sunrise, the Rotary of Englewood Sunset, the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotonda Rotary — are banding together to help Englewood area residents hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

The Rotarians all over town have helped collect and distribute to hundreds of families. Things like generators, gas, food, water, diapers, feminine andpersonal hygiene items, pet food and other goods have made it to families since Ian struck Sept. 28.


Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments